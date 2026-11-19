Effective November 30, 2026, PSG will transfer the Fund's investment advisory agreement (the“Advisory Agreement”) to Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC (“OFA”). PSG and OFA are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (“BAM”). As OFA will replace PSG as investment adviser to the Fund, OFA will cease serving as sub-adviser to the Fund and the sub-advisory agreement among the Fund, PSG and OFA will be terminated. The transfer of the Advisory Agreement will not result in a change of actual control or management of the Fund's investment adviser, and therefore, the transfer will not constitute an“assignment” of the Advisory Agreement for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The transfer of the Advisory Agreement will also not result in any changes in the aggregate fees paid by the Fund or any changes in the nature or level of advisory services provided to the Fund.

Effective November 30, 2026, PSG will also transfer the administration agreement between the Fund and PSG (the“Administration Agreement”) and the sub-administration agreement between PSG and U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC (the“Sub-Administration Agreement”) to BOWS Administrator LLC (“BOWS”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BAM. The transfers of the Administration Agreement and Sub-Administration Agreement from PSG to BOWS will not result in any changes in the aggregate fees paid by the Fund or any changes in the nature or level of administrative services provided to the Fund.

The Fund also announced the following upcoming portfolio management changes:

The Fund's portfolio management team is currently comprised of Gaal Surugeon, Christopher Janus and Riley O'Neal of PSG and Aaron Greenberg of OFA. Effective December 31, 2026, Surugeon and O'Neal will transition their portfolio management responsibilities to Daniel Parker, a Managing Director and portfolio manager in Brookfield's Credit Group. In this role, he oversees and contributes to the portfolio construction process, including execution of buy/sell decisions. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2006, Parker was a credit analyst at Standard & Poor's Rating Services. Parker started his career in international trade finance at Export Development Canada. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.

On January 1, 2027, Janus and Parker will be transferred to OFA and Surugeon and O'Neal will be transferred to Brookfield's Investment Solutions Group, a division of BAM. From November 30, 2026, through December 31, 2026, Janus, Surugeon and O'Neal will remain at PSG and provide portfolio management services to the Fund pursuant to an agreement between PSG and OFA.

Janus and Parker will be jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund, including the authority to adjust the strategic allocation of assets between corporate credit, securitized credit and equity securities, and Greenberg will continue to be responsible for managing the Fund's securitized credit allocation.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at .