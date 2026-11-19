BLUE MOUNTAINS, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leura Golf Club has been recognised with a 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Golf Course in the Blue Mountains, NSW, celebrating its beautiful surroundings, welcoming atmosphere and contribution to the local golfing community.Leura Golf Club is delighted to receive the Quality Business Award for Best Golf Course in the Blue Mountains, NSW, for 2026. This recognition celebrates the club's ongoing commitment to providing an enjoyable golfing experience for members, visitors and golf enthusiasts in one of Australia's most picturesque regional destinations. Nestled in the heart of the Blue Mountains, Leura Golf Club offers golfers the opportunity to enjoy the sport surrounded by the region's beautiful natural scenery. Known for its peaceful setting and established golfing facilities, the club provides an inviting destination for players of varying abilities, from experienced golfers to those looking to enjoy a relaxed round with friends and family.Beyond the course itself, Leura Golf Club plays an important role in bringing people together through sport, recreation and community connection. Golf clubs provide a valuable space for social interaction, friendly competition and shared experiences, and Leura Golf Club continues to offer an environment where members and visitors can enjoy the game while appreciating the unique atmosphere of the Blue Mountains 2026 Quality Business Award recognises Leura Golf Club's contribution to the local community and its place within the region's recreational and sporting landscape. Receiving this recognition is a wonderful milestone for the club and reflects the value of providing an enjoyable golfing destination in a welcoming regional environment.Visitors have praised Leura Golf Club for its beautiful course, spectacular scenery and welcoming atmosphere. One reviewer described it as a“beautiful golf course”, highlighting the“friendly and welcoming staff in the pro shop and the 19th hole”. Another visitor called it an“absolutely stunning course”, particularly impressed by the breathtaking views across the back nine, particularly the 14th signature hole #thegreatestviewingolf. These positive experiences reflect the club's appeal as a welcoming golfing destination in the heart of the Blue Mountains. Founded in 1902, Leura Golf Club will proudly celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2027. To mark this significant milestone, the Club will host a range of special events and celebrations, bringing together members, visitors and the wider community. It will be an opportunity for everyone to participate, share in the Club's rich history and celebrate the wonderful golfing community that makes Leura Golf Club so special.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

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Leura Golf Club

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Leura Golf Club Wins Quality Business Award for Best Golf Course in the Blue Mountains, NSW, for 2026 News Provided By Qba November 19, 2026, 21:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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