Walmart associates, Philadelphia First Responders, and staff from the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Philadelphia hold up newly assembled emergency Kits4Kids inside the club's gymnasium after packing 300 comfort kits for children in crisis.

Walmart associates, club staff, and local heroes assembled 300 emergency comfort kits at the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Philadelphia to aid kids in crisis.

- Kevin Gatlin, co-Founder, First Responder Kits4KidsPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Philadelphia recently partnered with Philadelphia First Responder, First Responder Kits4Kids, and event sponsor Walmart to host a community assembly event that equipped local first responders with 300 emergency comfort kits for children in crisis.Held inside the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Philadelphia, the event united Walmart associates-led by the Philadelphia Market Asset Protection team-with club staff, the First Responder Kits4Kids team, and Philadelphia first responders. Together, volunteers worked side by side to assemble 300 specialized Kits4Kids designed to help police officers soothe children experiencing high-stress emergencies and traumatic situations.Each kit is stocked with therapeutic, distraction-based tools-including interactive Playtime Disposable Play Pads, sensory items, first aid items, and hygiene items-that help frontline responders quickly reduce pediatric anxiety, build trust, and turn moments of fear into comfort."When a child is caught in the middle of an emergency, first responders need immediate, practical tools to help lower their anxiety and make them feel safe," said Kevin Gatlin, co-founder of First Responder Kits4Kids. "Seeing Walmart associates, the Boys & Girls Club team, and Philadelphia's first responders roll up their sleeves together to pack 300 kits demonstrates the real impact of community partnership."Walmart's sponsorship and hands-on participation reflected its ongoing commitment to supporting local law enforcement, emergency personnel, and neighborhood youth across the Philadelphia market. By hosting the assembly at the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Philadelphia, the event brought corporate leadership, civic organizations, and frontline heroes together under one roof for a shared mission.Following the assembly, the 300 completed Kits4Kids were distributed directly to participating Philadelphia first responders for immediate deployment in patrol vehicles across the city.For more information about sponsoring an upcoming First Responder Kits4Kids event or supporting the mission, visit PlaytimeTherapySheetsFoundation.About First Responder Kits4Kids & Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation: First Responder Kits4Kids is a national initiative dedicated to equipping police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and crisis response teams with specialized comfort and distraction kits for children experiencing trauma or emergencies. Through corporate sponsorships and community assembly events, the foundation helps frontline heroes deliver immediate emotional support to children in crisis. Learn more at PlaytimeTherapySheetsFoundation.

Kevin Gatlin

Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation

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"First responders are a major part of Walmart's operation. What an opportunity it is for us to be able to benefit from each other, and help out our children."

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Boys & Girls Club Joins First Responder Kits4Kids and Walmart to Equip Philadelphia Heroes with 300 Kits News Provided By Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation November 19, 2026, 21:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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