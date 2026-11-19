Daniel Templar - Chief Executive Officer Cradle of Liberty Council Scouting America

Youth services organizations will need to evolve their programming to complement today's cultural & technological environments, while maintaining core missions.

- Daniel Templar, CEO, Cradle of Liberty Council, Scouting AmericaKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The youth services market in the United States is expected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.6%, each year through 2030, according to a recent report by Research and Markets. What will youth services need to do to foster this dynamic growth and to sustain it?One dynamic segment driving the youth services category is the youth education and recreation segment, in which Scouting America, with it's one million plus youth membership, is an influential participant.“In 2027, youth services organizations will need to plan to evolve their programs to complement today's cultural and technological environments, while maintaining their core missions, in order to continue to be relevant and valuable for kids and families,” said Dan Templar, Chief Executive Officer of the Cradle of Liberty Council of Scouting America.Templar outlines 7 trends vitalizing the evolution of youth services organizations in 2027:1) More focus on programs that develop real world skills.“Let's not forget that we're working with kids here, so elements of fun are important in any program. However, some of the most sought-after activities relate to technology, survival, repair and other pragmatic themes,” said Templar.2) Child safety is evolving to include child-on-child issues.Many youth organizations, including Scouting America, have robust and successful programs to vet and monitor adult-child interaction. Going forward in 2027, organizations will need to broaden those programs to include handling issues that might occur between children.3) Enhancing value time that includes screen time.Experiential programming is key for organizations to successfully compete against digital media. However, the digital media are not going away. Part and parcel with enhancing the experiential is providing programming and guidance on maximizing the digital experience as well as an integral part of current physical activity and hands-on programs.4) Embracing the newest technology and building programming around it.New technologies, such as AI, are not going away. Children are already using it and seeing it show up in nearly every part of life. Organizations no longer need to ask whether children will use AI; they need to create programming that helps them use it effectively, responsibly and safely.5) Reinventing mentoring programs that integrate technology.Scouting America has had successful mentoring programs for over 116 years. Studies have shown that the most successful child learning and development programs result from the interaction of respected adults mentoring interested children. Successful mentoring programs in the future are those that will most effectively meld the human with the technological.6) Engaging in diverse partnerships.We're living in a connected world today. Securing engaged partnerships with other organizations can enhance growth as the joint interaction and resources create win-win results for all participants.7) Scouting America's new technology merit badges are harbingers of where youth development is headed.Today's youth organizations need to invest in programs that prepare youth for a future of technology and using it in the right ways. In 2025 Scouting America introduced two new merit badges on artificial intelligence and on cybersecurity, which have become extremely popular.“Prepared For Life. is not just a slogan at Scouting America. It communicates a fundamental philosophy describing the future of youth programming which will be an engaging mix of fun, experiences and practical skills that foster resilience, adaptability, self-confidence and responsible citizenship. Just as life evolves, youth programming will need to evolve to maximize relevance,“ said Templar.-----About the Cradle of Liberty Council, Scouting America:The Cradle of Liberty Council of Scouting America is a volunteer-driven organization providing formative, age-appropriate experiences to young boys and girls from every community throughout Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware Counties. Scouting is designed to foster character development, citizenship training, personal fitness and leadership development in young people. The Council is welcoming and accessible to all youth and their families regardless of interests and abilities.Scouting America - Cradle of Liberty Council901 East 8th Ave Suite 103King of Prussia, PA 19406610-688-6900Website:LinkedIn:Facebook:X:# # #

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7 Youth Services Trends for 2027: The Future of Youth Enrichment Organizations, Programming And Safety News Provided By GroupLevinson Public Relations November 19, 2026, 21:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Religion, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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