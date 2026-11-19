MagView One will deliver tracking, risk assessment, and reporting on one national platform for the Veterans Health Administration, with a phased rollout.

FULTON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MagView, whose breast health software is used by more than 2,600 facilities, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide MagView One as the enterprise mammography tracking and reporting system for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). MagView One will roll out in phases, starting with an initial group of sites and expanding over the life of the contract.Simplifying the Breast Imaging WorkflowMagView is already in use at many VA facilities across the country, and this enterprise-wide award marks a major milestone for the company. MagView One will bring the VA's breast imaging workflow into one connected system on a single national instance. It will automate FDA and ACR compliance and provide performance analytics across the VA for better visibility into mammography quality across the enterprise. Built in risk assessment will help identify higher-risk patients, create follow-up records, and generate letters in English and Spanish so patients know their next steps and can get the personalized care they need. Two-way integration with VistA, the Federal EHR, PACS, and VA dictation will keep teams in the tools they already use. The goal is a more complete, consistent, and compliant experience for the veterans these programs serve.“This award is a major step for our mission to simplify breast imaging workflows nationwide. We're proud to bring MagView One to VA breast imaging teams so they can spend less time on manual work and more time with their patients” said Mark Schmidt, VP of Sales and Marketing at MagView.MagView will handle installation, configuration, interfaces, and migration of each site's historical mammography data before go-live. A dedicated project team will lead the rollout, train clinical, technical, and administrative staff, and provide ongoing support, including help as sites transition to the Federal EHR.About MagViewFor more than 35 years, MagView has helped close the gaps in breast imaging clinical workflows. MagView simplifies screening, risk assessment, reporting, and compliance with one platform, so breast imaging teams spend less time on manual work and patients have the best chance at early detection. MagView's products are used by more than 2,600 facilities across the U.S., impacting 8.5 million women annually. For more information, please visit .

Whitney Novellino

MagView

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MagView to Deliver Tracking, Risk Assessment, and Reporting to the Veterans Health Administration With a Phased Rollout News Provided By MagView November 19, 2026, 21:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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