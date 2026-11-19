New Frontiers Series

Red Cloud Renewables-Renewable Energy

Native American Heritage Month

The latest New Frontiers Series set to air fourth quarter 2026 on Bloomberg Television:

- John Red Cloud

BLACK HILLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Lakota Heritage to Energy Sovereignty: Red Cloud Renewable Honors Generations of Resilience During Native American Heritage Month

Planet TV Studios' New Frontiers explores the enduring legacy of Lakota leadership and how Indigenous innovation is helping shape a new era of opportunity, with a documentary feature planned for Bloomberg Television.

PINE RIDGE, SOUTH DAKOTA | November 17, 2026 - Across the Great Plains, the history of the Lakota people is a story of cultural strength, perseverance and an enduring commitment to the land and future generations. From the leadership of nineteenth-century figures who defended their homeland to the Native innovators creating opportunities today, that legacy continues to shape communities across Indian Country.

As the nation observes Native American Heritage Month, Planet TV Studios' New Frontiers is highlighting that connection between past and present through the work of Red Cloud Renewable, a Native-led nonprofit based on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

The organization's mission reflects a principle deeply connected to Lakota heritage: the responsibility to care for one another, protect the natural world and create a stronger future for generations to come.

A Heritage of Leadership and Determination

Long before renewable energy became a national priority, the Lakota people maintained a relationship with the Great Plains rooted in community, cultural traditions and the responsibilities of stewardship.

During the nineteenth century, Lakota leaders confronted the expansion of the United States into their traditional territories. Among the most prominent was Mahpiya Luta, known as Chief Red Cloud, an Oglala Lakota leader whose resistance to military expansion along the Bozeman Trail helped bring about the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868.

His leadership remains an important chapter in the history of Indigenous sovereignty and the continuing struggle to protect Native lands and communities.

Other Lakota leaders, including Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse, followed distinct paths in defending their people during a period of profound upheaval. Their histories reflect the complexity, courage and determination of Native nations confronting extraordinary challenges.

Yet Lakota heritage is not defined solely by historical conflict.

It continues through the preservation of language, cultural teachings, family relationships, traditional knowledge and the responsibility of each generation to prepare the next.

That commitment to the future is central to the story of Red Cloud Renewable.

Carrying an Ancestral Legacy Into the Twenty-First Century

Chief Henry Red Cloud, a fifth-generation direct descendant of the historic Chief Red Cloud, has dedicated much of his life to expanding renewable energy opportunities for Native American communities.

His work began in the early 2000s with a practical challenge facing families on the Pine Ridge Reservation: keeping homes warm during South Dakota's severe winters.

By developing and installing solar air-heating systems, Henry Red Cloud demonstrated how accessible renewable technologies could help address immediate community needs while reducing dependence on costly conventional energy sources.

Those early efforts eventually grew into Lakota Solar Enterprises and the broader educational and workforce development mission of Red Cloud Renewable.

Today, Henry Red Cloud serves as the organization's Founder and President of the Board, providing the vision and bridge to the founding principles of Red Cloud Renewable.

His son, John Red Cloud, a sixth-generation direct descendant of Chief Red Cloud, serves as Executive Director, helping extend the family's commitment to community advancement into another generation.

Their work represents a continuation of Indigenous leadership adapted to the challenges and opportunities of the modern world.

Red Cloud Renewable is a Native-led 501©(3) nonprofit organization based on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Founded through the renewable energy work of Chief Henry Red Cloud, the organization provides culturally relevant education and hands-on training in solar installation, weatherization and energy efficiency. Its mission focuses on strengthening Indigenous communities through energy sovereignty, workforce development and sustainable solutions.

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About Planet TV Studios and New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios produces New Frontiers, an independently produced documentary television series highlighting organizations, industries, technologies and individuals contributing to innovation and positive change.

The series explores developments across healthcare, science, sustainability, business, technology and community advancement.

Planet TV Studios independently produces its programming and arranges media placement and distribution. Planet TV Studios is not affiliated with Bloomberg Television.

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Native students receive free training that opens the door to a lifelong solar career, every class installs panels for families who need it most, and each kilowatt of solar installed prevents roughly 1.5 tons of CO2 every year.

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Christian Kelch

Executuve Producer

424-333-1609



Christian Kelch

Planet TV Studios

+1 424-333-1609

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Planet TV Studios to Produce New Frontiers Episode Featuring, Red Cloud Renewables for Native American History Month and Scheduled to Air on Bloomberg TV in Q4 2026 Broadcast News Provided By Planet TV Studios November 19, 2026, 21:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment



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