Synchronyx named a Rising Star winner in Therapeutics, Pharmacy & Medication Innovation at the 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards at HLTH USA.

Synchronyx supports medication adherence, patient engagement and continuity of care.

A tap on a Tappt® smart label connects patients to medication tracking, guidance and care team support.

Tappt and Linkt support treatment persistence, patient retention and care transitions for health systems, pharmacies and life sciences organizations.

- Tamar Sapir, PhD, Founder and CEO of SynchronyxBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Synchronyx, a digital health company supporting medication adherence, patient engagement and continuity of care, today announced that it has been named a Rising Star winner in the Therapeutics, Pharmacy & Medication Innovation category at the 2026 Digital Health Hub – Digital Health & AI Awards. Presented by the Digital Health Hub Foundation, the awards were announced November 16 at HLTH USA in Las Vegas.The recognition follows the selection of Synchronyx's TapptHealth as a finalist in the Digital Health Solutions category of the 2026 Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards.Synchronyx addresses a challenge shared by health systems, pharmacies and life sciences organizations: maintaining a connection with patients after a medication is prescribed or they leave a care setting. Between encounters, side effects, medication questions and access barriers can go unrecognized, contributing to treatment interruptions and disengagement from care.Through Tappt, Synchronyx turns the medication package into a connected care experience. A tap on a battery-free smart label gives patients access to guidance, medication tracking and a way to share concerns with their care team, without requiring an app download. Teams gain timely visibility into patient-reported medication use, symptoms and barriers, helping them identify who needs assistance and coordinate appropriate follow-up.“Starting treatment or leaving the hospital marks the beginning of a period when patients often need more support,” said Tamar Sapir, PhD, founder and CEO of Synchronyx.“We help teams understand what happens next: whether patients can follow their treatment plan, what is getting in their way and when they need assistance. That connection is central to supporting treatment persistence and keeping patients engaged in care.”Synchronyx works with more than 40 health system and pharmacy partners and collaborates with life sciences organizations on patient support, research and quality improvement programs. Its applications span oral, injectable and infusion therapies, as well as care transitions.Supporting patients throughout treatment and care transitionsFor health systems and specialty practices, Tappt supports remote therapeutic monitoring and between-visit engagement. Patient-reported medication use, symptoms and concerns help teams prioritize outreach and address barriers to following the prescribed treatment plan.For specialty pharmacies, the platform helps teams understand the reasons behind missed doses and treatment interruptions, including tolerability concerns, refill delays and access difficulties. These insights support targeted assistance, patient retention and continuity of pharmacy care.For hospital discharge and transitions-of-care programs, Synchronyx's LinktTM solution gives patients a direct connection to support after returning home. Patients can seek guidance on medications, symptoms, follow-up appointments and recovery, while designated teams can identify concerns and coordinate next steps. Linkt complements existing discharge services by extending access to assistance beyond the hospital encounter.For life sciences organizations, configurable digital therapy companions extend patient support beyond the first prescription. Programs can combine education, check-ins and care team communication to support treatment initiation, adherence and persistence when clinically appropriate. Patient-reported data also help sponsors understand barriers, reasons for discontinuation and opportunities to strengthen patient services.This companion approach is relevant to pharmaceutical companies developing prescription drug use-related software, or PDURS, strategies. Synchronyx's capabilities in patient engagement, medication-use tracking and patient-reported outcomes can support the planning and evaluation of therapy-specific digital programs. Each program's intended use, content and evidence requirements must be assessed in the context of FDA guidance.Connecting patient experience with evidenceSynchronyx's work is supported by peer-reviewed publications and research collaborations examining medication adherence, patient engagement, patient-reported outcomes and remote monitoring. Across clinical care, research and quality improvement programs, the platform helps organizations collect and analyze real-world data to understand treatment experiences and evaluate where additional support is needed.The 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards recognized 38 competitive winners from more than 1,300 participating companies worldwide, following multiple rounds of expert evaluation.Healthcare, pharmacy and life sciences organizations interested in exploring medication adherence, digital companion or discharge support programs can request a discussion at . Publications and research are available at .About SynchronyxSynchronyx is a digital health company connecting patient experiences to timely action across medication use and care transitions. Its Tapptand LinktTM solutions support medication adherence, treatment persistence, patient retention and access to care team support between encounters. Synchronyx collaborates with health systems, pharmacies and life sciences organizations across patient support, remote therapeutic monitoring, care navigation and research. Learn more at .About Digital Health Hub FoundationThe Digital Health Hub Foundation supports healthcare technology companies in scaling and growing. Its annual Digital Health & AI Awards recognize companies advancing healthcare through technology across clinical care, patient access and care delivery.

Tamar Sapir, PhD

Synchronyx

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Synchronyx Wins Digital Health & AI Rising Star Award for Medication Adherence and Patient Engagement Platform News Provided By Synchronyx November 19, 2026, 21:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science, Technology



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