5W&Co Founder and President Brian Ward and Elizabeth Ward, with fellow professionals from across their network. Under Brian's leadership, 5W&Co has now been named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For four times.

The Cleveland marketing management firm earns both honors for its people-first culture, daily training, and merit-based promotions.

- Brian Ward, Founder and President of 5W&CoCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 5W&Co, a privately owned marketing management firm based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been named one of the 2026 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and one of Ohio's 2026 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) announced both lists on October 6, 2026.The Best and Brightest programs recognize companies for their human resources practices and employee engagement. An independent research firm evaluates winners across categories including employee education and development, achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, work-life blend, community initiatives and corporate responsibility, and leadership, strategy, and company performance. All 2026 national winners, including 5W&Co, will be featured in The Wall Street Journal in February 2027.“These companies exemplify the power of a people-first culture,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and the Best and Brightest Programs, in the national announcement.“Their commitment to creating exceptional workplaces has established them as role models of excellence nationwide.”“Being named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For for the fourth time is an incredible honor and a reflection of the culture our team builds every day at 5W&Co,” said Brian Ward, Founder and President of 5W&Co.“Earning that recognition in such a competitive field makes it especially meaningful, and doing it four times speaks to our team's commitment to making this a place where people feel valued, challenged, and supported. I'm proud of our people and grateful for the effort they put into helping one another grow and succeed.”5W&Co was first named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation in 2022 and earned the national honor again in 2023 and 2024.The recognition reflects how 5W&Co runs day to day. Every position at the company starts the weekday with 90 minutes of instruction and development, and promotions follow a merit-based ladder. The company's mission puts its people first, and its community work includes Toys for Tots, Cleveland's fire and police departments, Liberty Children's Home in Belize, and the North Ridgeville Veterans Memorial.For 5W&Co, the honors land in a year of growth that reaches past its own office. The hands-on coaching its team gets every morning is something other organizations can book through its Leadership Development & Sales Workshops, which sit alongside its Go-to-Market & End-to-End Sales Solutions, Recruitment Strategy & Talent Scouting, and Digital Marketing & Brand Representation services. Inside the company, that growth shows up in promotions: in October, 5W&Co promoted Dimetrius Lopez to Senior Corporate Trainer, the step that puts him on track for its management training program.Professionals interested in joining a recognized Cleveland workplace can learn about current openings on the 5W&Co careers page.About 5W&Co5W&Co is a privately owned marketing management firm based in Cleveland, Ohio, providing sales, recruitment, marketing, and professional development services. The company takes a personable approach to building long-term client relationships and supports businesses through consumer-focused sales representation, talent scouting, brand development, and leadership development. As a veteran-led, family-run company, 5W&Co is committed to creating maximum impact through client growth, employment opportunities, and community involvement.

Brian Ward

5W&Co

+1 216-588-1212

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5W&Co Named a 2026 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation and in Ohio News Provided By 5W&Co November 19, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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