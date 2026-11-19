Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan Approaches Odisha and Andhra Coastlines

Administrations in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have stepped up preparedness measures as Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' approaches the eastern coast, with evacuation plans, cyclone shelters and emergency response teams put in place across vulnerable districts. At Paradip, the Paradip Port Authority is maintaining round-the-clock vigilance amid the storm and has provided safe harbour shelter to six fishing boats carrying 54 fishermen.

In Balasore, District Magistrate Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas said the administration has readied 145 permanent cyclone shelters and set up 1,250 temporary shelters. Dedicated teams have also been formed by various line departments, with senior officials assigned responsibilities at the block level. The DM said personnel from the Fire Department, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the district.

In view of the cyclone, the East Coast Railway has cancelled around 45 trains and rescheduled around 28 trains over three days to ensure passenger safety. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department Director PLN Murthy said the cyclonic storm is likely to move north and northwestwards and cross the coast between Narsapur and Puri, close to Gopalpur, around 06:00 UTC of 20th November.

In Cuttack, Mayor Subas Singh said the civic administration had identified 94 shelter houses with capacity to accommodate more than 50,000 people. Additionally, senior IAS officer Vineet Bhardwaj, Director of Drinking Water and Sanitation, said preparations had been reviewed across Mayurbhanj district ahead of the red warning issued for Friday.