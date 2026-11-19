Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Officials Discuss Boundary Survey

A preparatory meeting on the survey and demarcation of the agreed stretches of the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh Inter-State Boundary (ISB) was held today at Golden Pagoda, Namsai, ahead of the commencement of the proposed survey exercise by the Survey of India (SoI). The meeting was attended by District Commissioner, Tinsukia, Sumit Sattawan, IAS; Co-District Commissioner, Sadiya, Sindhu N Raghavan, IAS; along with senior police officials and other officials from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the tentative schedule, the Survey of India will undertake survey and demarcation work along three agreed stretches falling under Tinsukia district. The stretches include Namsai–Tinsukia, Lower Dibang Valley–Tinsukia (Parbuk to Paglam) and Lohit–Tinsukia. The meeting deliberated on the necessary administrative, logistical and security arrangements for the smooth execution of the survey.

It emphasised coordinated efforts among the district administrations and concerned departments of both states, including the deployment of Additional District Commissioners, Circle Officers, Land Revenue Assistants (LRAs), GIS Assistants and Forest officials. The participation and cooperation of the concerned Gaon Pradhans and local representatives will also be ensured to facilitate the identification of survey locations.

Police and security personnel, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), wherever necessary, will be deployed to ensure the safety of the survey teams and uninterrupted execution of the exercise. The district administration will also extend necessary logistical support, including accommodation and field-level assistance to the Survey of India team.

The survey work across the identified sectors is scheduled to be completed by December 25, 2026. Following the completion of the survey, the erection of boundary pillars will be undertaken, with the target of completing the work in the identified sectors by January 31, 2027.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on November 21 and 22, during which he will attend several official programmes, review key development projects and hold meetings with the state government.