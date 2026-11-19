MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uranium and capital markets veteran poised to increase Foremost's appeal among institutional investors and drive the next phase of Company growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Chang as President & Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Mr. Chang brings nearly 30 years of experience in mining and natural resources, capital markets, institutional investing and public-company leadership. He joins Foremost during an exciting stage of growth for the Company, as it continues to invest in its Saskatchewan uranium exploration portfolio, and at a time when global electricity demand is accelerating and nearly 40 countries have committed to tripling nuclear power capacity by 2050.1

David Cates, who has served as Foremost's Interim President & CEO, is expected to work closely with Mr. Chang to ensure an orderly transition and will resume his role as an independent member of Foremost's Board of Directors (the“Board”).

Doug Mason, Chair of the Board, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Rob to Foremost. We are excited to begin a new chapter for Foremost, as part of a broader strategy to unlock shareholder value, increase appeal among institutional investors, and support the next phase of Company growth. Rob's experience in the uranium sector and capital markets is ideally suited for Foremost as the Company positions itself to maximize value from its cornerstone option agreement with Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”) and to follow up on the positive results from recent exploration programs at the Hatchet Lake and Turkey Lake properties.

I would also like to thank David Cates for serving as Interim President & CEO over the last several months while the Board completed its search for a permanent CEO. David's willingness to take on this role, while also serving as the full-time CEO of Denison, speaks to the level of commitment Foremost has from Denison – the Company's largest shareholder.”

Rob Chang, President & CEO of Foremost, commented: “I am very excited to lead Foremost Clean Energy. The Company has a unique opportunity to create significant shareholder value, owing to its highly prospective uranium exploration portfolio in the Athabasca Basin and the support of Denison, one of the premier companies in the uranium sector, as its largest shareholder. Having previously managed institutional capital and led a public company, I know what investors expect from management. My focus at Foremost is to build shareholder value by raising capital on the right terms and delivering on our plans. I am confident this will build lasting confidence in Foremost among the investment community.”

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1 International Atomic Energy Association -

Experienced Sector Leadership

As Managing Director and Head of Metals & Mining Research at Cantor Fitzgerald for nearly a decade, Mr. Chang covered uranium and other commodities, evaluating companies from the exploration stage through to production. Additionally, Mr. Chang was part of the management team of one of the world's first uranium-focused investment funds in the late 2000s.

Mr. Chang also has deep experience in digital infrastructure, having served as CEO, CFO and co-founder of digital infrastructure companies. Notably, he led the company he co-founded, Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc., from inception through its listing on Nasdaq and inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index and was on its board through the merger with American Bitcoin Corp. The combined company had a market capitalization of over US$7 billion at the close of its first trading day.

Mr. Chang holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, serves on the board of directors of uranium producer Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG) (TSX: URE), and previously served on the board of directors of Fission Uranium Corp., where he led board-level due diligence in connection with that company's acquisition by Paladin Energy Ltd.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Chang has been granted 325,145 stock options expiring on November 19, 2031, and 271,084 restricted share units, both of which have a vesting period of 3-years and are subject to the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and applicable CSE and Nasdaq requirements. The exercise price of the options will be determined pursuant to CSE requirements.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a North American uranium, lithium, and gold exploration company strategically positioned to support the long-term growth in demand expected for reliable, carbon-free energy sources.

The Company has a portfolio of 10 property interests spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, including an option from Denison (NYSE American: DNN) (TSX: DML) to increase its interest to up to 70% in eight prospective uranium properties (other than Hatchet Lake, in which Foremost can earn up to 51%), and a minority (20%) ownership interest in the GR and Blackwing joint ventures with Denison.

The Company's uranium exploration efforts benefit from access to extensive historic drilling and geophysical data for targeting high-potential, mineralized trends. To date, Foremost has completed geophysical surveys and multiple drill campaigns that have generated encouraging results and defined high-priority exploration targets for follow-up drilling.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium-focused projects at varying stages of development spanning 43,000+ acres in Manitoba, providing exposure to other critical materials essential in electrification and energy storage.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at .

Contact and Information

Rob Chang, President & CEO

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Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

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Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company are or may constitute“forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws and including, without limitation, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, for which the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as“expects” or“does not expect,”“is expected,”“anticipates” or“does not anticipate,”“plans,”“estimates” or“intends,” or stating that certain actions, events or results“may,”“could,”“would,”“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to: the effective date of Mr. Chang's appointment as President & CEO; the expectation that Mr. Cates will work closely with Mr. Chang to ensure an orderly transition and will then continue as a member of the Board; the Company's objective of enhancing its management capabilities and increasing its appeal to institutional investors, and its broader strategy to unlock shareholder value and support the next phase of Company growth; the Company's ability to create significant shareholder value; the Company's ability to maximize value from its option agreement with Denison and to increase its interest in the properties under option from Denison; the Company's plans to follow up on the results of recent exploration programs at the Hatchet Lake and Turkey Lake properties; the exploration potential of the Company's Athabasca Basin uranium portfolio; the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms and to deliver on its plans; the expectation that the appointment will result in lasting confidence in Foremost among the investment community; the continued support of Denison as the Company's largest shareholder; anticipated growth in global electricity demand and nuclear power capacity; and the long-term growth in demand expected for carbon-free energy sources.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, without limitation, that: Mr. Chang's appointment will become effective as anticipated and Mr. Chang will continue to serve as President & CEO; the leadership transition will be completed in an orderly manner; the Company will be able to attract interest from institutional investors; the Company will have access to sufficient capital, on acceptable terms, to fund its exploration programs and to satisfy the requirements to increase its interest in the properties under option from Denison; follow-up exploration at the Hatchet Lake and Turkey Lake properties will be carried out as expected and will yield results supporting further exploration; Denison will continue to support the Company and its agreements with Denison will remain in effect; drilling equipment, contractors, supplies and qualified personnel will be available as required; all required permits and approvals will be obtained, and any required consultation with Indigenous communities will be completed, in a timely manner; there will be no material adverse change in uranium prices, general economic, market or industry conditions, or in global policies supporting nuclear power; and exploration and permitting activities will not be materially delayed by weather, regulatory or other factors.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release include, among others: risks associated with management transitions and the Company's dependence on key personnel, including Mr. Chang; the risk that the Company is unable to attract institutional investment or that its strategy does not result in increased shareholder value; the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares; the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration and the speculative nature of exploration-stage properties; the risk that follow-up exploration at the Hatchet Lake and Turkey Lake properties is delayed, reduced in scope or does not yield positive results; the availability of drilling equipment, contractors, supplies and qualified personnel; the Company's inability to complete the expenditures and other requirements to increase its interest in the properties under option from Denison; continuity of agreements with third parties, including Denison, and of Denison's support as a significant shareholder; fluctuations in uranium and other commodity prices and in the market price of the Company's common shares; changes in global energy policy, electricity demand or support for nuclear power; risks and uncertainties associated with the environment; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing.

Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.