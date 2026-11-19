MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership supports the CAMINO Collaborative through workforce training and economic development related to advanced manufacturing.

Albuquerque, NM, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders from Central New Mexico Community College and Sandia National Laboratories have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to connect more New Mexicans to technical training and career pathways that address advanced manufacturing workforce needs in New Mexico while supporting Sandia's national security mission. The agreement also allows CNM and Sandia to explore sharing unclassified facilities and equipment and to consider research collaborations in advanced manufacturing, quantum science, and artificial intelligence.

The MOU was signed Thursday, Nov. 19, during a ceremony at the Sandia Science & Technology Park. It identifies CNM as a preferred regional partner for Sandia's technician-level workforce development. The partners intend to develop and strengthen training in advanced manufacturing and related fields such as quantum technologies, robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, digital engineering, and systems integration.

The MOU establishes a framework for developing or expanding CNM training programs, connecting students to internships and apprenticeships, and exploring ways for the partners to share technical expertise.

CNM announced in September that it was joining the CAMINO (Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation) Collaborative and committed to building a workforce development facility at the Sandia Science & Technology Park to support the effort. Voters passed Higher Education Bond 3 earlier this month, providing $15 million toward construction of CNM's facility.

The MOU solidifies CNM's role in the CAMINO Collaborative, a public-private initiative bringing together education, industry, and national laboratory expertise to strengthen New Mexico's advanced manufacturing sector and expand access to skilled careers. The Sandia Science & Technology Park (SS&TP) brings together companies, engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs to develop and test new technologies and prototypes, with the intent of moving scientific discoveries and technical expertise from research labs into the commercial marketplace and public sector.

“By bringing together CNM's deep experience in hands-on technical training with Sandia's preeminent scientific expertise, we can help more New Mexicans build rewarding careers here at home while helping businesses grow and strengthening our state's economy,” said CNM President Tracy Hartzler.“CNM looks forward to supporting the CAMINO Collaborative and helping to create a brighter and more prosperous future for New Mexico.”

Skilled technicians play an increasingly important role in moving innovations from research labs like Sandia into commercial production. Technicians build, install, operate, and maintain the systems that help companies expand their operations and bring new technologies to market. CNM's industry-focused training can prepare learners for these types of high-quality careers in months rather than years.

CNM and Sandia intend to create the kind of skilled workforce that will help current New Mexico businesses grow, attract new businesses to the state, and contribute to Sandia's mission. The MOU calls for Sandia experts to contribute to curriculum development and review, helping CNM keep its programs and instruction current with the latest technology and technical practices.

“The future for advanced manufacturing has virtually limitless potential. Having a skilled and trained workforce in this field is essential to delivering our national security mission,” said Doug Kothe, associate laboratories director for Advanced Science and Technology at Sandia National Laboratories.“This agreement builds on our work with CNM and gives our technical staff a chance to help shape what students learn, drawing on the manufacturing challenges we see firsthand.”

CNM's Quantum Technician Bootcamp, operated by CNM Ingenuity, demonstrates the potential of this approach. Developed in partnership with Sandia and launched in September 2025, the immersive 10-week program prepares learners to build and maintain systems supporting quantum technologies. The program has no prerequisites and requires no previous experience, and financial assistance from the state can cover up to the full cost of this bootcamp and other eligible workforce-training programs.

Graduates of the bootcamp have secured entry-level positions with salaries in the $80,000 range. Employers that have hired graduates include local quantum companies Qunnect and Quantinuum, as well as Sandia Labs and the U.S. Space Force. Access to CNM-trained technicians has also been cited as a factor in quantum companies choosing to establish operations in Albuquerque.

Also outlined in the MOU, advanced manufacturing training programs will be aligned with options to seek more credentials and certificates. In addition to preparing students for skilled technician careers, the programs would give them opportunities to develop additional skills and continue their education to advance their careers further. The partners intend to identify internships, apprenticeships, and other work-based learning opportunities for CNM students at Sandia and through other CAMINO Collaborative activities.

Other efforts outlined in the MOU include:



Statewide Outreach: Informing high school and dual credit students, adult learners, military veterans, dislocated workers, rural communities, and tribal and pueblo communities about these technician programs and career pathways.

Entrepreneurship: Informing students, faculty, and New Mexico startups about Sandia's technology transfer opportunities and CNM's experience operating small business accelerator programs. Professional development: Creating opportunities for CNM instructors to stay current with emerging technologies and industry practices.

Together, these efforts aim to help more New Mexicans train for skilled technical careers that will help build a more prosperous future for their home state.

Attachments



Sandia National Labs' Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Quantum Technician Bootcamp

CONTACT: Brad Moore Central New Mexico Community College 505-224-4423...