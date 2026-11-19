St. Louis, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 (Q4 2026 and FY 2026, respectively).

Operating Highlights



Q4 2026 Sales increased $31 million (9 percent) to $384 million compared to $353 million in Q4 2025. All sales growth in Q4 2026 was organic, as the acquisition of ESCO Maritime Solutions (Maritime) was completed in Q3 2025.

FY 2026 Sales increased $227 million (21 percent) to $1.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion in FY 2025. Organic sales increased $106 million (10 percent) and the Maritime acquisition added $121 million (11 percent) of inorganic revenue growth for the full year.

Q4 2026 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increased 14 percent to $1.97 per share compared to $1.73 per share in Q4 2025. Q4 2026 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 15 percent to $2.67 per share compared to $2.32 per share in Q4 2025.

FY 2026 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increased 25 percent to $5.63 per share compared to $4.49 per share in FY 2025. FY 2026 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 40 percent to $8.42 per share compared to $6.03 per share in FY 2025.

Q4 2026 Entered Orders increased $71 million (22 percent) to $392 million (book-to-bill of 1.02x).

FY 2026 Entered Orders increased $172 million (11 percent) to $1.7 billion (book-to-bill of 1.31x), resulting in record year-end backlog of $1.5 billion. Organic orders increased $232 million (20 percent). Net Cash provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations was $102 million in Q4 2026 and $296 million for FY 2026 (an increase of $95 million compared to FY 2025).



Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented,“ESCO closed fiscal 2026 with strong performance. 2026 has been a very exciting year for ESCO and our financial results have resulted in record orders, sales, adjusted earnings and operating cash flow.

“Our employees' hard work, expertise, and teamwork drove operational improvements and made this year's achievements possible, building a strong foundation for continued success. Looking ahead, the addition of Megger, our record backlog, and strong positions in markets with durable long-term growth drivers reinforce our confidence in ESCO's future.”

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)



Q4 2026 sales increased $19.8 million (12 percent) to $190.2 million from $170.4 million in Q4 2025. Sales growth in the quarter was driven by strength in Navy and commercial aerospace. FY 2026 sales increased $174.3 million (36 percent) to $652.5 million from $478.2 million in FY 2025. Organic sales increased $53.2 million (12 percent) and Maritime added $121.1 million of inorganic revenue growth for the year. Sales growth for the year was driven by strength in Navy and commercial and military aerospace.

Q4 2026 EBIT increased $9.5 million to $56.4 million from $46.9 million in Q4 2025. Adjusted EBIT increased $7.7 million in Q4 2026 to $56.4 million (29.7 percent margin) from $48.7 million (28.6 percent margin) in Q4 2025. FY 2026 EBIT increased $62.6 million to $187.7 million from $125.1 million in FY 2025. FY 2026 Adjusted EBIT increased $58.4 million to $188.1 million (28.8 percent margin) from $129.7 million (27.1 percent margin) in FY 2025. The increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by mix and inflationary pressures for both the quarter and the year. Q4 2026 entered orders increased $51.7 million (36 percent) to $193.6 million (book-to-bill of 1.02). Orders strength in the quarter was driven by strong Navy and military aerospace. FY 2026 entered orders increased $59.8 million (7 percent) to $955.4 million (book-to-bill of 1.46), resulting in record year-end backlog of $1.1 billion. Organic orders increased $119.4 million (24.8 percent). Orders strength in the year was driven by strong Navy, commercial aerospace and military aerospace.



Utility Solutions Group (USG)



Q4 2026 sales increased $3.8 million (3 percent) to $114.0 million from $110.2 million in Q4 2025. Doble sales increased by $7.2 million (8 percent) and NRG sales decreased by $3.4 million (20 percent). Sales growth in the quarter was primarily driven by higher condition monitoring and services revenue at Doble, partially offset by lower renewables revenue at NRG. FY 2026 sales increased $15.0 million (4 percent) to $395.0 million from $380.0 million in FY 2025. Doble sales increased $32.7 million (10 percent) and NRG sales decreased $17.7 million (27 percent) for the year. Sales growth for the year was driven by broad strength across all product lines at Doble, partially offset by lower renewables revenue at NRG.

Q4 2026 EBIT decreased $0.7 million to $31.2 million from $31.9 million in Q4 2025. Adjusted EBIT decreased $0.6 million in Q4 2026 to $31.4 million (27.5 percent margin) from $32.0 million (29.1 percent margin) in Q4 2025. The decrease in Adjusted EBIT in the quarter was driven by deleverage on lower volume at NRG, inflationary pressures, and mix, partially offset by price increases and leverage on higher volume at Doble. FY 2026 EBIT increased $0.5 million to $95.2 million from $94.7 million in FY 2025. FY 2026 Adjusted EBIT increased $1.1 million to $96.3 million (24.4 percent margin) from $95.2 million (25.0 percent margin) in FY 2025. The increase in Adjusted EBIT for the year was driven by leverage on higher volume at Doble and price increases, partially offset by deleverage on lower volume at NRG and inflationary pressures.

Q4 2026 entered orders increased $11.8 million (10 percent) to $128.0 million (book-to-bill of 1.12). Doble orders increased $11.6 million (11 percent) to $112.9 million and NRG orders increased $0.2 million (1 percent) to $15.1 million compared to Q4 2025. FY 2026 entered orders increased $51.4 million (13 percent) to $454.9 million (book-to-bill of 1.15) resulting in year-end backlog of $203.4 million. Doble orders increased $64.3 million (19 percent) and NRG orders decreased $12.9 million (20 percent) for the year. For both the quarter and the year, orders were driven by broad strength across Doble's product lines as electric utilities invested in grid maintenance and expansion, partially offset by lower renewables related to the expiration of U.S. tax credits. As previously disclosed, the Megger transaction closed on October 1, 2026. Integration planning began during the regulatory approval process, and execution of those plans and cost reduction initiatives is now under way.

RF Test & Measurement (Test)



Q4 2026 sales increased $7.7 million (11 percent) to $79.8 million from $72.1 million in Q4 2025. FY 2026 sales increased $37.3 million (16 percent) to $274.5 million from $237.2 million in FY 2025. Sales growth in both the quarter and the year was primarily driven by military and automotive projects, filters for U.S. government data centers and secure facilities, and industrial and medical shielding.

Q4 2026 EBIT increased $0.6 million to $13.2 million from $12.6 million in Q4 2025. Q4 2026 Adjusted EBIT increased $1.3 million to $13.9 million (17.5 percent margin) from $12.6 million (17.5 percent margin) in Q4 2025. FY 2026 EBIT increased $6.8 million to $40.9 million from $34.1 million in FY 2025. FY 2026 Adjusted EBIT increased $9.1 million to $43.7 million (15.9 percent margin) from $34.6 million (14.6 percent margin) in FY 2025. The increase in Adjusted EBIT for both the quarter and the year was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures. Q4 2026 entered orders increased $7.9 million (13 percent) to $70.7 million. Orders strength in the quarter was driven by a large automotive order and several military projects, partially offset by lower wireless and medical shielding. FY 2026 entered orders increased $61.2 million (23 percent) to a record $326.9 million (book-to-bill of 1.19) resulting in record year-end backlog of $239.6 million. Orders strength for the year was driven by military and automotive projects, filters for U.S. government data centers and secure facilities, and industrial shielding.



Business Outlook – FY 2027

Expectations for growth in FY 2027 compared to FY 2026:



Net sales are expected to grow 55 to 58 percent to a range of $2.05 to $2.09 billion on a consolidated basis, with A&D growing 7 to 9 percent, USG growing 170 to 175 percent (7 to 9 percent organic growth plus Megger revenue of $640 to $660 million), and Test growing 5 to 7 percent.

Adjusted EBIT is expected to increase approximately 51 to 55 percent with Adjusted EBIT margins of 21.2 to 21.8 percent of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase approximately 53 to 57 percent with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 24.2 to 24.8 percent of sales.

Interest is expected to be in the range of $61 to $63 million in FY 2027.

The effective income tax rate is expected to be approximately 22.5 percent in FY 2027.

FY 2027 Adjusted EPS is expected to increase 12 to 15 percent to a range of $9.40 to $9.70 per share.

Q1 2027 Adjusted EPS is expected to increase 13 to 19 percent compared to Q1 2026 and be in the range of $1.85 - $1.95 per share. Consistent with prior years, revenues and Adjusted EPS are expected to grow sequentially throughout the year.

Dividend Payment

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on January 19, 2027 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2027.

2027 Annual Meeting

The 2027 Annual Meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held on January 29, 2027.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, November 19, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company's Q4 2026 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investor Center of ESCO's website. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the Investor Center of ESCO's website.

VACCO Divestiture

During Q4 2025, the Company completed the sale of VACCO Industries. The VACCO operating results are presented as Discontinued Operations in the attached tables and are excluded from the discussion of the Company's results from Continuing Operations for the comparable periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding Management's intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2027, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A,“Risk Factors”, of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and the following: the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars, including the conflicts involving Iran and Lebanon, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company's operations and those of the Company's customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components; restrictions or closures of critical supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz; other supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company's competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines“EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes,“EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,“Adjusted EBIT” and“Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and“Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company's business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

About ESCO

ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO's website at .