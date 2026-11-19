MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the“Company”) today announced that the Company will host its 2027 Investor Day on Thursday, March 11, 2027, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Convene, 101 Park Avenue in New York City.

The Investor Day will include presentations from Palomar's leadership team, including a discussion of its long-term strategic plan. If you are interested in attending the event in person, please email Sydney Stearns at ..., as space is limited.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investor Relations section of Palomar's website at An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. (“PUEO”), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. (“FIA”), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. (“PCIS”), and Palomar Casualty and Surety Company (“PCSC”). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange (“Laulima”), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Property, Casualty, Surety & Credit, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, PESIC, and FIA have a financial strength rating of“A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best and PCSC has a financial strength rating of“A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Follow Palomar on LinkedIn: @PLMRInsurance

Contact

Media Inquiries

Lindsay Conner

1-551-206-6217

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Investor Relations

Jamie Lillis

1-203-428-3223

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Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.