(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Creating a Scaled, Vertically Integrated Position in the Permian Basin, Anchored by a High-Quality Producing Asset Base Diversified Energy Company (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) (“Diversified” or the“Company”) announces the close, on November 19, 2026, of its previously announced, accretive acquisition of Birch Permian Holdings, Inc. and certain affiliated companies (collectively,“Birch”) from its former owners (the“Sellers”) (the“Acquisition”). The Acquisition adds complementary operated producing properties and acreage positions in the Permian Basin (the“Assets”). In conjunction with the closing of the Acquisition, the Company closed on a $1,455 million asset backed securitization (“ABS XIV”), TCG Capital Markets L.L.C. served as Sole Structuring Agent and Sole Placement Agent on the financing. CIBC Capital Markets provided an LC Liquidity Facility to meet the liquidity reserve requirements. Rusty Hutson, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Diversified, commented: "We are excited to announce the closing of Birch, which delivers high-quality producing assets, durable cash flow, and a contiguous Permian Basin position. This highly accretive acquisition is exactly the type of transaction we focus on, where we can optimize the assets using our vertical integration and scale to meaningfully increase free cash flow for shareholders." Acquisition Highlights

Net production of ~68 Mboepd (409 MMcfepd)(a)



~35% production increase to standalone Diversified(a)

~70% liquids and ~30% natural gas(a)

Gross purchase price of ~$1,800 million with a purchase price multiple of ~3.3x on NTM Adjusted EBITDA(b)



Gross purchase price adjusted by customary amounts including interim cash flows and working capital liabilities; minimal DEC liquidity required at closing

Estimated NTM Adjusted EBITDA of ~$548 million(b), before anticipated synergies PDP reserves of ~1,168 Bcfe(c)and PV-10 of ~$2.0 billion(d) ABS Issuance Highlights

$1,455 million ABS notes structured as a master trust; Acquisition closing directly into the ABS eliminated the need for an acquisition bridge facility, reducing financing costs

Anchored by funds managed by The Carlyle Group“Carlyle”, through the Company's strategic partnership with Carlyle, which was expanded to up to $10 billion of growth capital at the announcement of the Acquisition The A tranche notes priced at a blended coupon of 6.84%, benefited by an investment-grade rating 2026 Impact Birch is expected to add ~$50 million of Adjusted EBITDA to Q4 2026 results For further information, please contact

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris ... Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications FTI Consulting ... U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations



About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash-generating energy assets. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire established assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until we retire those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

Footnotes:

Production based on average daily production for Q2 2026; which includes Diversified production analysis and reserve calculations of Birch production estimates based on historical operating results as of July 2026.Next 12 months Adj. EBITDA inclusive of G&A and hedges, calculated using strip pricing as of 08/17/2026, from the effective date of the transaction. Please see“Adjusted EBITDA” below for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and important information regarding its calculation and use.Utilizes engineering reserves assumptions using historical cost assumptions and NYMEX pricing; does not include the impact of any projected or anticipated synergies that may occur subsequent to acquisition.PDP reserves values (including volumes, PV-10 and approximate PV value) calculated using historical production data, asset-specific type curves and an effective date of July 1, 2026, and based on the NYMEX strip on August 17, 2026, with terminal price assumptions of $3.50/MMBtu and $65.00/Bbl for natural gas and oil, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These forward-looking statements, which contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "seek", "continue", "aim", "target", "projected", "plan", "goal", "achieve", "opportunity" and words of similar meaning, reflect the Company's beliefs and expectations and are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment the Company will operate in and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. No representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. Expected benefits of the Acquisition may not be realized. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, including the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, each filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers undertakes any obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do so under applicable law. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Adjusted EBITDA

As used herein, EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments for items that are not comparable period-over-period, namely, finance costs, accretion of asset retirement obligation, other (income) expense, (gain) loss on fair value adjustments of unsettled financial instruments, (gain) loss on natural gas and oil property and equipment, (gain) loss on sale of equity interest, unrealized (gain) loss on investment, costs associated with acquisitions, other adjusting costs, loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash equity compensation, (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, and items of a similar nature.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit or loss, net income or loss, or cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities. However, we believe such measure is useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because it (1) is widely used by investors in the natural gas and oil industry as an indicator of underlying business performance; (2) helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement; (3) is used in the calculation of a key metric in one of our Credit Facility financial covenants; and (4) is used by us as a performance measure in determining executive compensation. When evaluating this measure, we believe investors also commonly find it useful to evaluate this metric as a percentage of our total revenue, inclusive of settled hedges, producing what we refer to as our Adjusted EBITDA margin. We are unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because the items necessary to estimate such forward-looking GAAP measure are not accessible or estimable at this time without unreasonable efforts. Reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

PV-10

PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure that differs from a financial measure under GAAP known as "standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows" in that PV-10 is calculated without including future income taxes and discounted at 10 percent. The Company believes the presentation of PV-10 provides useful information because it is widely used by investors in evaluating oil and natural gas companies without regard to specific income tax characteristics of such entities. PV-10 is not intended to represent the current market value of the Company's estimated proved reserves. PV-10 should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the standardized measure as defined under GAAP.

Certain operating and reserve information relating to Birch included in this announcement was provided by Birch and/or the Sellers and has not been independently verified by the Company in all respects.