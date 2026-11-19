(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported selected operating results for October 31, 2026, to provide timely information to investors on certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed. Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said,“Total client assets and fee-based client assets increased 7% and 10%, respectively, year-over-year after excluding the impact of the SIA sale. The growth was fueled by market appreciation and solid advisor recruiting. Loan balances rose more than 1% from the prior month, led by growth in residential mortgages. Total deposits grew 1%, driven by a 4% increase in Treasury deposits.”

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited) As of % Change (millions) 10/31/2026 10/31/2025(1) 9/30/2026 10/31/2025 9/30/2026 Total client assets $ 578,906 $549,984 $576,482 5 % 0 % Fee-based client assets $ 240,826 $222,818 $239,661 8 % 1 % Private Client Group fee-based client assets $ 211,829 $194,728 $209,744 9 % 1 % Bank loans, net (includes loans held for sale) $ 26,379 $21,796 $26,065 21 % 1 % Client money market and insured product (2) $ 23,232 $25,505 $23,543 (9 %) (1 %) Treasury deposits (3) $ 13,199 $8,006 $12,668 65 % 4 %

(1) Total client assets and Private Client Group fee-based client assets as of October 31, 2025, include $10.2 billion and $4.8 billion, respectively, of client assets from the Stifel Independent Advisors business that was sold on February 2, 2026.

(2) Includes Smart Rate deposits, Sweep deposits, Third-party Bank Sweep Program, and Other Sweep cash.

(3) Includes Other Bank deposits and Third-party Commercial Treasury deposits, which represent Venture, Fund, and Commercial deposits at Stifel Bancorp and third-party banks.



Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at . For global disclosures, please visit /investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447 | Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271- 3610 | /investor-relations