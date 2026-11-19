MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hodges brings more than 30 years of consumer products experience and a record of successful execution leading Boston Beer's operations; Founder and Brewer Jim Koch to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board

Boston, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Phil Hodges President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 23, 2026, at which time Hodges will also join the board of directors. Hodges succeeds Jim Koch, who will step down as President and CEO and continue as Founder, Brewer and Executive Chairman of the Board.

“Phil has made an enormous impact on Boston Beer since the day he joined us,” said Koch.“As Chief Operating Officer, he has improved execution across the company and helped advance our brand-building and margin-enhancement priorities. He knows our business, our people and our opportunities, and he has demonstrated an ability to bring focus to the organization and deliver results. I'm confident Phil is the right leader for Boston Beer's next chapter.”

“Over the past year, the Board has closely evaluated Phil's leadership as his responsibilities expanded across the company. Following a deliberate succession process, we concluded that his knowledge of Boston Beer, broad consumer-products experience, and record of execution make him the natural leader to take the company forward,” said Julio Nemeth, Lead Director.

Hodges has served as Boston Beer's Chief Operating Officer since October 2025, overseeing day-to-day operations across the company. He previously served as Chief Supply Chain Officer from May 2023 until October 2025 and began working with Boston Beer as a supply chain consultant in 2022. In those roles he helped improve service levels, brewery productivity, procurement efficiency, and inventory management. He was the architect of the company's gross margin expansion and stronger operating foundation. Hodges brings more than 30 years of global consumer packaged goods experience including senior leadership roles at Carlsberg, Kraft Foods International and Mondelez International.

“I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead Boston Beer,” said Hodges.“This is a special company, with an incredible history, iconic brands, and talented coworkers who care deeply about winning in the marketplace. Our priorities are clear: improve share and volume trends by building brands that drinkers love; strengthen execution with customers and wholesalers; and sustain the productivity gains that allow us to invest in our people and brands. I'm grateful to Jim and the Board for their confidence in me, and I'm excited about what we can accomplish together.”

Koch founded Boston Beer in 1984 and served as CEO from the company's founding until January 2001. He returned to the CEO role in August 2025. As Executive Chairman, Koch will lead the Board and serve as a resource to Hodges on long-term strategy, brands, innovation, culture, and industry relationships.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative“beyond beer” products. Boston Beer has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at , which includes links to our respective brand websites.

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The Boston Beer Company Names Phil Hodges President and Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT: Boston Beer Company 617-368-5000...