MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Miriam Adelson and Comedian Elon Gold honored for their contributions and commitment to making a difference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two transplant recipients came face-to-face with the strangers who saved their lives during Gift of Life Marrow Registry 's“One Huge Night” Los Angeles Gala on November 16 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The emotional introductions were among the highlights of an evening that brought together celebrities, philanthropists and advocates to celebrate the transformative power of stem cell and marrow donation and advance Gift of Life's lifesaving mission.

In one of the evening's most poignant moments, Hope Miller, a 27-year-old woman residing in New York City, met Samuel Moore, a 7-year-old boy from Poplar Bluff, Mo., who received a marrow transplant from Miller to treat DOCK8 deficiency, a rare, inherited immune disorder that leaves patients vulnerable to severe and potentially life-threatening infections.

“Samuel was just three years old when he was diagnosed and we were relieved that a marrow transplant could save his life,” said Christy Moore, his mother.“It was hard to accept that our son's cure depended on a person whom we had never met choosing to donate. We were grateful that someone was willing to help a child that they did not know.”

Samuel's second chance at life began with Miller's decision to join the registry. She signed up in 2019 at a donor drive held on the campus of Florida State University. When she learned a few years later that she was a match for him, she said yes immediately.

“After talking with my family and putting myself in the recipient's shoes, I felt like donating was something I was being called to do. I was also told that the recipient was a little boy, and as someone with brothers, that really hit home. I could only hope that if one of my family members ever needed something like this, someone else would be willing to do the same for them.”

An equally moving introduction brought together donor Max Mandel, a Los Angeles native now residing in New York City, and recipient Juan Santoyo, a 32-year-old husband and father from Wasco, Calif., whose life Mandel helped save when he donated blood stem cells.

Santoyo was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma when his oldest son was only three years old, and his wife, Naomi, was pregnant with their second child. After undergoing multiple unsuccessful treatments, Santoyo learned that a stem cell transplant offered him the best hope for survival. His search for a matching donor ultimately led to Mandel.

“I am incredibly grateful to Max for giving me the chance to watch my children grow up and create more memories with my family.” said Santoyo.“I have no words to express how thankful I am for what he has done for us.”

Mandel, a development executive and avid New York Mets fan, joined Gift of Life's registry in 2015 while studying in Jerusalem and was excited to learn he was a match for a patient in need.

“Most people, in their day to day lives, do not have the opportunity to literally save someone's life or have such a life changing impact on an individual or their family,” said Mandel.“It is by far one of the most unique and treasured experiences I have had.”

The event opened with Gift of Life Founder and CEO Jay Feinberg sharing incredible medical results coming from the Adelson Stem Cell Collection Center located at the organization's headquarters in Boca Raton, Fla. Doubling the size of the center in 2026 has increased stem cell collections five-fold and that increased capacity has reduced the time between finding a donor and completing a transplant.

During the gala, the generosity, advocacy and commitment of Gift of Life's supporters was also recognized. Physician, philanthropist and businesswoman Dr. Miriam Adelson was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Gift of Life Chief Development Officer Robyn Malek, while acclaimed comedian and actor Elon Gold received the Community Impact Award, presented by Lev Krief.

The evening also marked the presentation of the inaugural Brennan Wise Legacy Award to Lenox Hill Neurosurgery Clinical Research Fellow Natalie Putzel, by Brennan's mother, Jill Fink. The award was established in memory of Wise, a passionate advocate for Gift of Life who joined the registry in college and organized donor recruitment drives long before his own blood cancer diagnosis. The award honors individuals who embody the spirit of showing up, giving back and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Other highlights of the evening included a special fashion show by Israeli fashion label TOVALE+. The gala was led by Chairs Sara Aronson and Miri Shepher and Vice Chairs Jessica Abo Shainfeld and Brett Shainfeld, and Alexis and Jon Waterman. Actress and“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” star, Swell Ariel, served as the evening's master of ceremonies.

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. The organization, established in 1991, is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood-related diseases. The registry houses its own state-of-the-art stem cell collection center, biobank, and laboratory. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit

Media contact: Amy Glanzman

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at