MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The modern luxury furniture disruptor debuts a larger, high-concept experiential gallery showcasing its complete fabric lineup, rare global artifacts, and architectural ambition









NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Avenue, the Los Angeles-born brand redefining modern luxury furniture with“The World's Greatest Modular Sofa,” announced the official opening of its new flagship showroom in the heart of SoHo at 476 Broome Street.

Founded in 2022, the brand has grown to 30 retail locations nationwide, with the SoHo flagship marking a major expansion of its New York City presence. Designed by co-founders Billy Shaw and Josh Stinson, the flagship reflects their shared taste and vision for the brand: an inviting residential retreat where beautiful design works for real life.

Serving as a high-touch experiential hub, the new SoHo flagship bridges online convenience with an old-school, personalized retail experience - giving visitors the space to test, lounge, and experience its signature problem-solving sofa in person.

Founded on the belief that a sofa should be both beautiful and practical, 7th Avenue combines contemporary design with functional day-to-day features such as water-repellent, stain-resistant fabrics and fully removable, machine-washable covers. Its modular system allows customers to rearrange or expand their sofas over time, adapting to new apartments, growing households, and changing needs.

The expansive layout can explore the full fabric collection, compare seat depths, arm styles, and back cushion firmness, and discover modular configurations ranging from compact loveseats to large sectionals and daybeds. A playful“Come Spill On Me” neon invites customers to test the water-repellent fabrics firsthand, bringing a sense of humor and hands-on discovery to the elevated setting.

Set within a historic cast-iron building with a refreshed off-white façade, the 3,240-square-foot flagship features a storefront spanning more than 40 feet, soaring 14-foot ceilings, and a rear skylight that draws natural light deeper into the space. European white oak flooring and Turkish travertine fixtures establish a warm material palette, while hand-selected objects - including Indonesian volcanic coral stone tables and antique olive oil jars from Turkey and Morocco - introduce an old-world patina that balances the modern, contemporary aesthetics of the sofas. Custom stonework and plaster installations further connect the furniture to its surroundings. The brand's first showroom bar is carved from an eight-foot slab of travertine, transitioning from a smooth, rounded finish to a raw, fractured edge. At the rear, a white quartzite wall framed in white oak is illuminated by a soft LED halo. An intimate white oak-clad daybed alcove complements the open main showroom, demonstrating how the modular collection can work across different scales and settings.

“We wanted the showroom to feel elevated but approachable - a place where customers could settle into a beautiful sofa and imagine using it every day,” said Billy Shaw, Co-Founder and CEO of 7th Avenue.“The flagship brings together everything that defines 7th Avenue - beautiful design, practical functionality, and the ability to make a sofa your own. Josh and I designed the space ourselves, bringing together warm materials, objects with history, and contemporary furniture in a way that reflects our personal taste and the brand's evolution. Our philosophy is that luxury should be lived in, not simply admired.”

7th Avenue's growing showroom network and dedicated customer support team continue to differentiate the brand in the direct-to-consumer space.“We believe buying a sofa should be an experience that clients truly enjoy. That is why we've designed our showrooms as collaborative hubs where visitors can experience the quality firsthand through dedicated appointments and test the comfort before purchasing,” said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder & COO of 7th Avenue.

Design experts offer one-on-one guidance on configurations and fabrics, with personalized support extending through delivery and beyond. By prioritizing human connection and offering an exceptional, supportive journey from the first showroom visit through to post-delivery, 7th Avenue is transforming routine furniture buying into a hospitality experience.

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a modern furniture brand merging elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional innovation. Founded in 2022, the company debuted with a single flagship product: The World's Greatest Modular Sofa. 7th Avenue transforms the modern sofa into a functionally luxurious centerpiece built for longevity, comfort, and peace of mind. With endless modularity, 7th Avenue customizes every sofa, sectional, loveseat, armchair, and daybed by seat depth, seat width, and arm width. Its claim to fame is its water-repellent and stain-resistant performance fabrics that are fully removable, machine-washable, and OEKO-TEX®-certified to be non-toxic. Each piece also features memory-foam-blend cushions, adjustable back support, and optional integrated storage. With over 30 showrooms nationwide, 7th Avenue bridges digital convenience with personalized, hospitality-driven retail consultations. For more information, visit 7thavenue.co.

Media Contact

JBC PR for 7th Avenue

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