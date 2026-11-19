MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“Company” or“Qualstar”)a custom designer and one-stop provider of enterprise archival data storage hardware and software solutions and compact high-efficiency power supply solutions, today announced the initiation of company-sponsored equity research coverage by Atrium Research Corporation with a buy recommendation.

The initiation report, authored by Nicholas Cortellucci, CFA, Equity Research Analyst, and Luca Perna, Equity Research Associate, at Atrium Research, identifies several growth drivers for Qualstar. The report points to rising demand for tape as AI-driven data growth and memory supply constraints push organizations toward secure, energy-efficient, and lower-cost long-term storage. Atrium also highlights the multi-year hardware refresh cycle created by LTO-10, the move into large enterprise and data center markets with the Q1000+ powered by Orion product, and the Company's expanding international distribution partnership.

The coverage follows a strong first nine months of 2026, with revenue increasing to $5.57 million. Additionally, Qualstar recently filed a Form 10 with the SEC to resume its status as a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act and announced its pursuit of an uplisting on a national securities exchange. Earlier in the year, the Company was named Tape Storage Company of the Year at the Storage Awards 2026.

“Demand for tape is growing as organizations look for secure, affordable ways to keep their data for decades,” said Steven N. Bronson, President and CEO of Qualstar Corporation.“Atrium's report gives investors a deeper, independent view of our business and the markets we serve, and we look forward to the wider reach Atrium's coverage will bring.”

Atrium's full initiation report is available here.

ABOUT QUALSTAR

Founded in California in 1984, Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK) is a trusted provider of digital storage solutions sold worldwide. The company custom designs scalable, energy-efficient tape library solutions that safeguard critical, infrequently accessed data for long-term preservation. As an independent tape library manufacturer, Qualstar provides customers with flexibility free from proprietary software lock-in or slot licensing fees and delivers faster turnaround times than many larger competitors. Backed by over four decades of innovation and a strong installed base, Qualstar has earned a reputation for reliability in serving organizations across a wide range of data-intensive industries.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing of the stock split on the OTC Markets, and are generally identified by phrases such as“thinks,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of Qualstar's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the Qualstar's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our ability to develop and commercialize new products; industry and customer adoption and acceptance of our new products; our ability to increase sales of our products; the rescheduling or cancellation of customer orders; unexpected shortages of critical components; unexpected product design or quality problems; adverse changes in market demand for our products; increased competition and pricing pressure on our products; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Qualstar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Qualstar Corporation

Investor Relations

...

805-312-9444