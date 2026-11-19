MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) and its principal subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank, National Association (the“Bank,” and together with CVBF, the“Company”), today announced that Raymond V. O'Brien III has notified the Company of his intention to retire from the Boards of Directors of CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank, effective Dec. 31, 2026.

Mr. O'Brien has served on the Board since 2012, including a term as Chairman, helping guide the Company through significant periods of growth and transformation. Throughout his tenure, he provided leadership, strategic insight and governance that contributed to the Bank's strong financial foundation and long-term direction.



"Ray's contributions have helped shape Citizens Business Bank into the resilient organization it is today, and his influence will continue to be felt for years to come," said George A. Borba Jr., Chairman of the Boards of CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank. "His dedication, sound judgment, and unwavering commitment to our shareholders, customers, associates, and the communities we serve have left an indelible mark on our organization. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Ray for his contributions and wish him the very best in retirement."



"Ray's leadership, wisdom, and deep understanding of our business helped guide our Bank through periods of growth while remaining true to the values that define our culture. His influence can be seen throughout our organization, and we are grateful for his partnership and years of dedicated service,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank.



Throughout his tenure, Mr. O'Brien helped foster the values and relationship-focused approach that have long distinguished Citizens Business Bank. His thoughtful counsel strengthened the Bank's position as one of the nation's leading business banks and reinforced its commitment to serving customers and communities throughout California.



"It has been an honor and privilege to serve alongside such an exceptional group of directors and leaders,” Mr. O'Brien said.“I am proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the relationships that have made my time with the Company so meaningful. Citizens Business Bank is well positioned for the future, and I look forward to watching its continued success."



Citizens Business Bank will continue to benefit from the strong governance foundation and strategic direction established during Mr. O'Brien's tenure as the Bank advances its mission of providing comprehensive financial solutions to businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs throughout California.



Corporate Overview



CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, National Association. CVBF is one of the ten largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $20 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing products and services with more than 75 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.



Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol“CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at and click on the“Investors” tab.

Contact: David A. Brager

Chief Executive Officer

(909) 980-4030