MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) hosted U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, deputy commandant for combat development and integration, along with fellow Marine Corps officers Tuesday at the company's Ingalls Shipbuilding division.

The group met with Ingalls leadership and toured the shipyard, including visits to Bougainville (LHA 8) and Harrisburg (LPD 30), two of the five amphibious warships currently under construction at Ingalls. Harrisburg, the first Flight II San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, recently completed builder's trials and is preparing for acceptance trials ahead of delivery to the U.S. Navy later this year.

“Our focus is on delivering amphibious capability to the fleet as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Brian Blanchette, Ingalls Shipbuilding president.“By combining the expertise of Ingalls shipbuilders with the capabilities of our industry partners, we're increasing throughput, strengthening the industrial base and accelerating delivery of the ships sailors and Marines depend on.”









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Discussions during the visit included HII's recently announced efforts to expand distributed shipbuilding across the amphibious ship portfolio. By working with manufacturing and industry partners nationwide, Ingalls is increasing production capacity, reducing constraints and accelerating delivery of amphibious warships to the fleet. The approach combines Ingalls' expertise in warship integration, testing and delivery with the capabilities of partners across the maritime industrial base.

“Amphibious warships are essential to the Marine Corps' ability to operate as a naval expeditionary force,” Austin said.“With the commitment of a skilled workforce and industry team, we look forward to the delivery of LHA 8 and LPD 30 to Marines and sailors in the fleet.”

Ingalls currently has two LHAs under construction, including Bougainville (LHA 8) and Fallujah (LHA 9), and three Flight II LPDs under construction, including Harrisburg (LPD 30), Pittsburgh (LPD 31) and Philadelphia (LPD 32). Additionally, Ingalls is in the early procurement and planning phase for Helmand Province (LHA 10), Travis Manion (LPD 33), LPD 34 and LPD 35.

About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 46,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

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