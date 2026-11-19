MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MGMA to welcome American Hospital Association physician executive as its next leader

Englewood, Colorado, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MGMA Board of Directors announced today that Chris DeRienzo, MD, MPP, will serve as the association's next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 4, 2027. The Board selected DeRienzo following a thoughtful and comprehensive search. He will lead MGMA, the nation's association voice for over 15,000 medical group practices and the 60,000 people who lead them.

“Chris brings an impressive background in healthcare and association leadership, along with direct experience serving on the board of a national association. He understands that strong associations start with their members, and that every decision ultimately is measured by how well it helps those members succeed,” said Jeffrey W. Smith, Board Chair.“We are confident he will build on MGMA's 100-year heritage and strong foundation.”

DeRienzo said he is eager to get started and to serve MGMA's members.

“I am honored to join MGMA at such an important moment. I've spent 26 years in healthcare and have been fortunate to see our world professionally through the eyes of an EMT, a practicing physician, a health system leader, and at multiple national associations. I know the incredible impact a strong association can have for its members because I've seen it and felt it firsthand. I am excited to join the team serving MGMA's members, helping them strengthen their practices, so they can focus on serving their communities." DeRienzo said. "I look forward to spending a lot of time as CEO on the road - listening to and learning from our members, transforming our understanding of the challenges and opportunities they face into more support for the field, and honoring the proud tradition that has guided MGMA for 100 years.”

DeRienzo currently serves as Chief Physician Executive at the American Hospital Association (AHA) and President of the Health Research & Educational Trust (HRET), a 501(c)(3) affiliate of the AHA. At the AHA, he works alongside colleagues and members to lead national initiatives that improve healthcare delivery, strengthen systems of care, and help healthcare teams learn from one another. At HRET, he and his team launched major efforts to support the field on healthier aging, patient safety, perinatal outcomes, rural health, and virtual care.

DeRienzo brings that experience to MGMA at a time when medical practices are navigating significant workforce, financial, operational, and technological change.

"MGMA has an important role to play in amplifying the voice of medical group practices and ensuring our members have a voice in the decisions that affect them," Smith said. "Chris understands the power of bringing people together for a shared purpose. He will help strengthen that collective voice."

Before joining the AHA, DeRienzo held senior clinical leadership roles at WakeMed Health & Hospitals, Mission Health, and Cardinal Analytx. His experience spans clinical transformation and the use of analytics and AI-powered healthcare solutions to improve patient outcomes and operational performance.

He will succeed Acting CEO Akash Madiah, who has led MGMA since November 2025. The Board thanks Madiah for the steady leadership, dedication to the team, and stability he has provided throughout this process.

About Chris DeRienzo, MD, MPP | LinkedIn

Chris DeRienzo, a board-certified pediatrician and neonatologist with more than 25 years of healthcare experience, is an adjunct professor of pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine and the author of Tiny Medicine: One Doctor's Biggest Lessons from His Smallest Patients. He has served on multiple boards including the American Medical Association (AMA) Board of Trustees. He has advised organizations ranging from early-stage companies to the Fortune 500 and government at the local, state, and federal levels.

About MGMA |

The Medical Group Management Association is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to advancing the business of healthcare through advocacy, education and certification, data, practice management guidance, and training. MGMA supports more than 60,000 medical practice administrators, executives and leaders representing over 15,000 medical group practices and collectively supporting more than 350,000 physicians.

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