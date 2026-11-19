Dr. Senay Yanes, DNP, Founder & CEO of White Coat Med Spa, with the Candela Matrix® platform

Louisville med spa adds Candela Matrix®, combining RF microneedling, fractional resurfacing, and bulk heating in one customizable skin renewal treatment.

- Dr. Senay Yanes, DNP, Founder & CEO of White Coat Med SpaLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- White Coat Med Spa is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrixplatform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers White Coat Med Spa to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows White Coat Med Spa to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:. RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.. Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.. Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system, boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:. Customized treatments for all skin tones and types. Visible results with minimal downtime. Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.White Coat Med Spa: Dedicated to Transformative Care"Our goal has always been to bring clinical precision to modern aesthetics so every patient can feel confident in their skin," said Dr. Senay Yanes, DNP, Founder & CEO of White Coat Med Spa.Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual's unique skin journey. White Coat Med Spa, Candela's pioneer for Matrix Pro and GentleMax Pro in Louisville, is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At White Coat Med Spa patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (502) 296-2423.About White Coat Med SpaWhite Coat Med Spa is a medical spa located at 4644 Chamberlain Lane in Louisville, Kentucky, combining advanced aesthetic technology with non-invasive pain management and injury repair. The practice was founded by Dr. Senay Yanes, DNP, Founder & CEO, who brings 18 years of administrative and medical experience. White Coat Med Spa is Candela's pioneer for Matrix Pro and GentleMax Pro in Louisville.Built on modern aesthetics, clinical precision, and bespoke wellness, White Coat Med Spa offers aesthetic treatments, RF microneedling and collagen renewal, laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, IV hydration, and StemWave for targeted pain relief and injury repair. With the addition of Matrix, the clinic now offers RF microneedling, fractional resurfacing, and needle-free skin tightening in a single platform.The team works with each patient to build a treatment plan around their goals, and membership options are available for ongoing care.About Candela CorporationCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela's trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including MatrixTM, GlacēTM, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

Dr. Senay Yanes, DNP

White Coat Med Spa

+1 5022962423

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

White Coat Med Spa Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz November 19, 2026, 21:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.