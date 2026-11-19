Coach M J Tolan Honors Mathew Knowles Father of Beyonce

Charity That honored Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles is doing book tour in Manila and Cebu.

- Coach M J TolanORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coach M J Tolan and Filipino Co-authors Bring Humanitarian Book to Manila and CebuDecember tour pairs a new book by humanitarian leaders with outreach for children undergoing cancer treatment and a December 15 talk at AmCham Visayas.Coach M J Tolan, co-founder and CEO of Time4sharing Mission I'M Possible Corp, will visit Manila and Cebu this December for a three-week book and speaking tour that includes events for children undergoing cancer treatment. Tolan will join Filipino co-authors Dr. Sophia Quintanar Mara and Dr. Raymond Hosingco Banzuela for the Philippine launch of The Mission: I'M Possible Dream... For Kids Who Deserve More.The anthology, with a foreword by Dr. Mohan Ananda, brings humanitarian leaders together to chart a course for positive change. Quintanar Mara writes about how one scholarship can change a child's future and the need to reach underserved Indigenous learners in the Philippines. Banzuela explores how children gain confidence when adults see their potential and make room for their voices.The December itinerary includes an outreach visit to Bahay Aruga, a Manila halfway home for children receiving cancer treatment, and a separate event for young cancer patients in Cebu. Tolan also plans to speak at universities and community organizations, with a December 15 engagement at the Cebu-based Visayas Chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.Tolan will also hold planning meetings with Ms. Jenny Lin Granados Maaño, Director of Asia Pacific Mission: I'M Possible Youth Alliances. They will develop new initiatives in the Philippines to help young leaders organize activities that bring joy to underserved children and expand the reach of Mission: I'M Possible programs.For Tolan, those visits are personal. During cancer treatment, he wore warrior costumes to chemotherapy and radiation. After surviving a second bout with cancer in 2023, he committed to supporting two Manila homes for children receiving treatment. He has since led Mission I'M Possible Fun Days for children and families in person and online.“After all these years, I do not remember a column of statistics. I remember faces,” Tolan writes in the anthology."At Time4sharing's 26th anniversary ceremony on November 14, the charity recognized Dr. Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's father and a fellow cancer survivor, as a Global Leader of Impact. Knowles received the Golden Footprints Award, the organization's highest humanitarian honor, and also serves as its Honorary Ambassador of Hope." announced Coach Tolan."The mission began in Prague in 2000. When Tolan and his wife learned they were expecting twins after years of hoping to become parents, they celebrated by sponsoring a zoo outing for 37 children from an orphanage. Twenty-six years later, Time4sharing reports that its books and Fun Days have reached more than 20,000 children. Its work has taken it to the United States, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Bahrain, Lebanon, Thailand, India, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ghana and the Philippines.Tolan, who has more than 40 titles to his credit as an author or co-author, will also meet with Raymond Banzuela Publishing to present Boomer and the Volcano's Secret, a children's manuscript inspired by his love for the Philippines and Bicol's Mayon Volcano. The story encourages young readers to face what feels impossible with an“I'M Possible” attitude and complements Million Words of Hope, Time4sharing's global literacy campaign. The campaign helps children build confidence by reading aloud in front of others and gives young adult volunteers a chance to lead reading activities.About Time4sharing Mission I'M Possible CorpTime4sharing is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports underserved children through volunteer-led Fun Days, literacy programs and community partnerships. Time4sharingPhilippines media contactVilma Mantilla. Media Coordinator....Contact Vilma for interviews, tour details and media materials.

Coach M J Tolan

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Filipino Co-Authors Join Two-Time Cancer Survivor for Manila and Cebu Book Tour News Provided By Mission: I'M Possible Time4sharing November 19, 2026, 21:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations



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