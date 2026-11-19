Exam Room at Platinum Health Direct Primary Care.

Dr. Davis office at platinum health direct primary care

Reception area at Platinum Health Direct Primary Care.

Platinum Health Direct Primary Care offers longer appointments, direct physician access, and membership-based healthcare for patients across Metro Detroit.

- John Davis, MD, Founder and Medical DirectorST. CLAIR SHORES, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As patients across Metro Detroit seek more accessible and personalized healthcare, Platinum Health Direct Primary Care is introducing a different approach to traditional family medicine through a membership-based model that emphasizes direct physician access, longer appointments, and a stronger physician-patient relationship.Located at 25614 Jefferson Avenue in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, near Nine Mile Road and the Nautical Mile district, the physician-owned medical practice offers an alternative to conventional primary care billing structures.Founded by John Davis, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician with more than a decade of clinical experience, Platinum Health Direct Primary Care operates under a healthcare model known as Direct Primary Care, or DPC.Bringing Back the Physician-Patient RelationshipIn traditional primary care settings, patients may encounter limited appointment availability, brief office visits, and difficulty communicating directly with their physician.Direct Primary Care takes a different approach by allowing patients to pay a predictable monthly membership fee for access to covered primary care services without traditional per-visit copays.At Platinum Health Direct Primary Care, membership includes access to routine primary care, preventive medicine, chronic disease management, and treatment of common acute illnesses.The practice emphasizes same-day or next-day appointment availability when scheduling permits, longer office visits, and direct communication with the healthcare team.“Healthcare should be built around the relationship between a physician and a patient. Our goal is to make primary care more accessible, more personal, and less complicated,” said Dr. Davis.A Membership-Based Approach to HealthcarePlatinum Health Direct Primary Care offers its primary care membership at $89.99 per month, providing patients with a predictable monthly cost for covered primary care services.The model is designed to make routine healthcare more accessible to individuals who value continuity of care, convenient appointments, and a long-term relationship with their physician.Patients may also benefit from access to discounted laboratory testing, diagnostic imaging, and certain medications through the practice's healthcare partners.Direct Primary Care can be particularly appealing to individuals with high-deductible insurance plans, self-employed professionals, small business owners, and patients seeking a more personalized medical experience.Patients can maintain separate insurance coverage for services outside the practice, including hospitalizations, specialist care, and major medical procedures.Comprehensive Primary Care for Metro DetroitPlatinum Health Direct Primary Care offers a range of outpatient healthcare services, including annual wellness examinations, preventive screenings, hypertension management, diabetes management, thyroid disorders, weight management, hormone-related healthcare, and treatment of common illnesses.The practice also incorporates modern medical technology, including ShapeScale 3D body scanning and SmartHeart ECG technology, to support patient assessment and health monitoring.By combining technology with relationship-based medical care, the practice seeks to make the primary care experience more convenient and personalized.Serving St. Clair Shores and Surrounding CommunitiesConveniently situated along Jefferson Avenue near Nine Mile Road, the practice welcomes patients from St. Clair Shores, Roseville, Eastpointe, Grosse Pointe, Harper Woods, Detroit's east side, and surrounding Macomb and Wayne County communities.For residents searching for a primary care physician in St. Clair Shores or exploring Direct Primary Care in Metro Detroit, Platinum Health Direct Primary Care offers a membership-based approach centered on accessibility and continuity of care.About Platinum Health Direct Primary CarePlatinum Health Direct Primary Care is a physician-owned, membership-based medical practice in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, founded by board-certified family medicine physician John Davis, MD.The practice provides preventive healthcare, chronic disease management, routine medical visits, weight management, and personalized primary care services.New patient enrollment is currently available.Media ContactPlatinum Health Direct Primary CareJohn Davis, MD25614 Jefferson AvenueSt. Clair Shores, MI 48081Phone: 313-217-3298Email:...Website:

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St. Clair Shores Physician Introduces Direct Primary Care Model to Metro Detroit Patients News Provided By Platinum Health Direct Primary Care November 19, 2026, 21:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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