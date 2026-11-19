MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrixplatform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:. RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.. Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.. Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system, boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:. Customized treatments for all skin tones and types. Visible results with minimal downtime. Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano: Dedicated to Transformative Care“My clients have always come to me for skin tightening and rejuvenation, and Matrix lets me bring that same focus to the face and neck with more precision. I am excited to offer a treatment that can be customized for every skin type we see here in El Paso,” said Laura Cano, Founder of LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano.Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual's unique skin journey. LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (915) 790-8600.About LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura CanoLYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano is an aesthetics studio and training academy located at 690 S. Mesa Hills Drive in El Paso, Texas. Founded by Laura Cano, the practice offers non-invasive face and body treatments designed to help clients feel confident in their skin, with a focus on skin tightening, contouring, and rejuvenation.Treatment options include radiofrequency skin tightening for the face, neck, arms, and legs, sessions to improve the appearance of cellulite, non-invasive body contouring, and combination face and neck rejuvenation treatments. The addition of Matrix expands the studio's skin tightening options with RF microneedling and resurfacing that address texture, tone, and fine lines.Beyond client care, LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano provides hands-on training and certification for aesthetic professionals, including masterclasses in body sculpting techniques and BB Glow, offered both in person and through live virtual sessions. This work as an educator reflects the practice's commitment to high standards of technique and care, for its own clients and for the professionals it trains.Phone: (915) 790-8600 | Instagram: @LauracanobeautystudiosAbout Candela CorporationCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela's trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including MatrixTM, GlacēTM, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

Laura Cano

LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano

+1 9157908600

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LYC Aesthetics and Academy by Laura Cano Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz November 19, 2026, 21:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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