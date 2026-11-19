The new Annalee Dolls Gift Shop is located at 23 Foundry Ave., Meredith, NH 03253

Wrapped with Love Collection

Christmas Cookie Collection

Annalee celebrates its 92-year history with a new location, expanded gift shop, and a holiday open house.

- Betsey Pelletier, marketing manager

MEREDITH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Annalee Dolls is entering an exciting chapter with the opening of its new expanded headquarters in Meredith, New Hampshire. The move places the company closer to its original home and provides a renovated space to support its continued growth, creativity, and customer connections.

Known for its whimsical, handcrafted dolls and 92 years of bringing smiles to generations of collectors, Annalee is using the relocation to reinvigorate the brand. The new facility brings business operations, design, and the gift shop together under one roof. It also provides more room to showcase the company's products and creative process.

"The move gives us an opportunity to build on our history while looking ahead," said Betsey Pelletier, marketing director for Annalee Dolls. "We're still proudly based in Meredith, where Annalee has always called home. Our new location brings us closer to the company's original roots and gives us a beautiful space to share with our customers. It's an exciting step forward, and one that keeps us connected to the community and traditions that have shaped Annalee for generations."

The new headquarters has undergone an extensive renovation tailored to the company's needs. The result is a welcoming space that reflects the charm and creativity of the Annalee brand.

Located outside downtown Meredith at 23 Foundry Avenue, the headquarters is only a short distance from the company's original Factory in the Woods location. It's also conveniently located eight miles from Interstate 93.

One of the most noticeable improvements is the expanded Annalee Gift Shop. The larger space lets visitors explore the company's collections and discover the whimsical world of Annalee. Refreshed displays bring Annalee characters to life in new settings. Two eye-catching accent walls painted in candy cane red add a pop of color and create a festive backdrop that feels right at home in Annalee's magical world.

Customers can also get a behind-the-scenes peek into how Annalee dolls are lovingly brought to life by in-house designers. This glimpse at the creative process showcases the craftsmanship and creativity behind each Annalee design.

The new space also includes a festive gathering area with comfortable seating offering visitors a place to relax. This cozy“Santa Nook,” featuring a giant Annalee Santa, is the ultimate Annalee photo op-the ideal place to snap a photo and commemorate a visit to the world of Annalee.

"Our gift shop has always been an important part of the Annalee experience," Pelletier said. "We wanted to make it even more inviting. The new space allows us to showcase our designs in fresh ways and give visitors a better look at the creativity and craftsmanship behind them. We want it to be a go-to destination for collectors and people just discovering Annalee."

Open House

Annalee will celebrate the opening of its new location with an open house on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10am to 5pm. The event is free and open to everyone. Guests will have an opportunity to tour the new facility, explore the gift shop, and enjoy a day of holiday activities. Festivities will include refreshments, door prizes, and activities for adults and children. Santa Claus will also make an appearance from 11am to 1pm. Children 12 and under who visit Santa will receive a complimentary Annalee ornament.

The open house will take place concurrently with Annalee's Build-a-Snowman experience. This sold-out event will allow visitors to watch Annalee designers create personalized holiday keepsakes.

Five Distinctive Christmas Collections

The grand opening will also showcase Annalee's 2026 Christmas designs, featuring five distinctive collections, each offering a unique interpretation of the holiday season. The collections combine traditional Christmas imagery with the imaginative characters and detailed craftsmanship that have defined Annalee for nearly a century.

The five themes include:

. Wrapped with Love: A celebration of holiday giving, featuring elves, mice, and animals preparing presents and sharing the joy of Christmas.

. Crimson & Gold: An elegant collection featuring rich red and gold fabrics, beautifully dressed Santas, angels, elves, and other characters.

. Winter Blooms: Inspired by nature, this collection combines woodland creatures, winter florals, red berries, and botanical details.

. Christmas Cookie: A nostalgic celebration of holiday baking, with Santa, elves, and mice preparing cookies, candies, and seasonal treats.

. Sugarplum Chefs: A colorful collection featuring pastel candy-inspired designs, playful characters, and a fantasy world of holiday sweets.

In addition to the five collections, Annalee introduced 12 new Christmas ornament designs. Each offers its own personality and handcrafted charm. The ornaments are designed to become part of the holiday traditions families enjoy year after year. The collection reflects Annalee's continued commitment to creating characters that celebrate imagination, family traditions, and the simple pleasures of the Christmas season.

"Every year, we look for new ways to surprise and delight our collectors," said Pelletier. "This year's Christmas collections offer something for everyone. From traditional holiday elegance to colorful, imaginative designs, each collection has its own personality. We're especially excited to showcase them in our new space. The collections and the new headquarters are both part of the same vision. We're celebrating where Annalee came from while creating new opportunities for the brand to grow."

92 Years of Tradition

Founded by noted doll designer Annalee Thorndike, Annalee Dolls has built its reputation on distinctive handcrafted characters and a philosophy that remains central to the brand today: "If you smile, someone has got to smile back."

As Annalee approaches its 93rd year, the new headquarters represents an investment in the company's future. The expanded space provides room for the creative company to grow. It also strengthens the company's connection with its collectors, customers, and the Meredith community.

For Annalee, the move is about more than a new building. It's an opportunity to bring its history, people, creative designs, and customers together in one place. The open house will give the public its first opportunity to experience that vision firsthand.

Grand Opening & Open House

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Time: 10am – 5pm

Location: 23 Foundry Ave., Meredith, NH

For more information, visit Annalee.

Betsey Pelletier

Annalee Dolls

+1 800-433-6557

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Annalee Dolls Opens New Headquarters, Bringing Brand Closer to Its Original Roots News Provided By FirstTracks Marketing November 19, 2026, 21:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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