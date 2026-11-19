University of Portland's President, Dr. Robert Kelly. Photo credit NashCo.

-Portland Business Journal recognizes Kelly for his leadership, record-setting achievements and commitment to expanding opportunity in higher education-

- Dr. Robert Kelly, President of University of PortlandPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- University of Portland President Dr. Robert Kelly has been named one of the Portland Business Journal's 2027 Executives of the Year, recognizing his leadership, community service and career achievements.Kelly, who became UP's 21st president in July 2022, is the first layperson and first African American to lead the 125-year-old Catholic, Holy Cross university. His tenure has been marked by significant achievements in fundraising, student success, academic innovation and institutional partnerships.Under his leadership, the university has experienced the four strongest consecutive fundraising years in its history, raising approximately $133 million, including $81 million dedicated to scholarships and student access. UP has also expanded its academic offerings, introduced new strategies to improve college affordability and maintained the highest four-year graduation rate among all universities in Oregon, public and private.“I'm grateful for this recognition and for being part of the University of Portland community, where we know each of our students by name, and where we prepare them for lives of purpose and meaning,” Kelly said.“Higher education faces real pressures and fair questions about its value, but here on The Bluff, I see great hope for its future. This recognition from the Portland Business Journal belongs to all of our faculty and staff, who make a transformative difference in our students' lives every day.”Beyond campus, Kelly is an active leader in higher education, serving as chair of the Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges and Universities and on the boards of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.The Portland Business Journal's annual recognition honors executives for their leadership, community service and career accomplishments. A panel of executive judges selects honorees.About University of PortlandUniversity of Portland is an independently governed Catholic university guided by the Congregation of Holy Cross with a mission focusing on teaching and learning, faith and formation, and service and leadership. Currently celebrating its 125th anniversary, UP is the only school in Oregon to offer a College of Arts & Sciences, a graduate school, and nationally accredited programs in the schools of business, education, engineering, and nursing.

Emily Petterson

Weinstein PR

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Leading with Hope: University of Portland President Dr. Robert Kelly Named a 2027 Executive of the Year News Provided By Weinstein PR November 19, 2026, 21:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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