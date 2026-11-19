MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Anthropic's stock debut on Wall Street spilled quickly into crypto markets, with traders using perpetual futures to position for moves in the company's shares before and immediately after trading began. According to market data dashboards cited by Cointelegraph, the Claude AI chatbot maker's shares opened at $111.50 on Thursday-about 34.3% above the $83 IPO price-valuing the business around $2 trillion.

On the crypto side, perpetual futures tied to Anthropic on Hyperliquid 's trade market were priced near the stock's opening level. Senpi data referenced in the report showed the contract around 4:44 pm UTC at $110.48, just $1.02 (about 0.91% ) below the cash open. That near-match underscored how closely these“pre-IPO to public listing” derivatives are tracking traditional listings in real time.

Anthropic shares opened at $111.50, up 34.3% from the $83 IPO price, and crypto-linked perpetuals on Hyperliquid traded within about 1% of that level. Hyperliquid's trade Anthropic contract logged $545.7M in 24-hour volume and $303.3M in open interest (OI) shortly before the equity open. Token Terminal data cited in the coverage showed more traders holding long than short positions in Anthropic futures on Hyperliquid ahead of the open. Across major venues, DefiLlama data indicated Binance led with roughly $741M in 24-hour Anthropic perpetual trading volume versus $195M on OKX and about $80M on Entropy.

Key takeawaysPerpetuals converge on the Wall Street opening price

The price relationship between crypto perpetuals and the underlying stock's first minutes is the part investors tend to watch most closely, because it can signal whether the market is genuinely capturing expectations around the listing. In this case, the gap was small: Senpi's snapshot placed the Hyperliquid trade contract at $110.48 just before trading started on the Nasdaq, only marginally below the equity open of $111.50.

Hyperliquid's activity also intensified sharply as the listing approached. The report cited Senpi figures showing the trade contract recorded $545.7M in trading volume over 24 hours and $303.3M in open interest. It was also trading at a 2.58% premium to its oracle price at the time the data was captured-another sign that traders were paying up for exposure around the event.

What the positioning says about trader expectations

Beyond price, derivatives positioning can reveal whether participants lean bullish or bearish into a listing. Token Terminal data referenced in the article indicated that on Wednesday, 5,567 traders held long positions in Anthropic futures on Hyperliquid, versus 1,996 traders holding short positions. While the absolute size of open interest across all contracts matters, the long-versus-short imbalance suggests that more participants were expecting upside pressure after the IPO pricing.

Open interest growth also appears to have been building for weeks rather than forming overnight. A Thursday report from research firm Block Scholes, as cited in the coverage, found that daily trading volume for Anthropic futures on Hyperliquid averaged $75M since Nov. 5, rising from roughly $7M in September. That trajectory implies sustained interest from crypto traders following the company toward its market debut.

Still, the report cautioned that Anthropic derivatives were not dominating Hyperliquid's overall trading landscape. Even with the late surge, Anthropic futures represented about 1% of Hyperliquid's total trading volume and contributed only around 3% of the increase in non-crypto trading since September, according to the Block Scholes analysis.

Wider exchange competition and multi-market liquidity

This isn't just a Hyperliquid story. According to DefiLlama data cited in the report, Binance recorded about $741M in Anthropic perpetual futures trading over 24 hours, compared with $195M on OKX. Entropy's Anthropic market (also running on Hyperliquid) accounted for roughly $80M in that same window.

The distribution extended to open interest as well: the article stated that across these venues, OI was roughly $214M on Binance, $34M on OKX, and $110M on Entropy. Looking across 15 Anthropic perpetual futures markets, combined open interest was reported at $520.4M as of 4:50 pm UTC, using DefiLlama's aggregated dashboard for the asset.

Within Hyperliquid specifically, the report also split out the contribution by venue. It noted that total OI across Anthropic futures markets on Hyperliquid reached a record $186M on Wednesday, with about $86M in trade contracts and approximately $100M attributed to Entropy.

Equities move, while crypto traders keep time

As the equity market opened and prices began to settle, Anthropic shares were reported trading at $98.49 at 5:43 pm UTC, down about 12% from the $111.50 opening. Even so, the stock remained nearly 19% above the original $83 IPO price.

The key question for crypto traders is how quickly perpetual pricing responds to post-open volatility. The near-to-real-time alignment of futures pricing with the stock's opening suggests these markets can react quickly-while the subsequent drift in the equity price highlights why maintaining close tracking of spreads, liquidity conditions, and oracle references remains important for anyone trading event-driven listings.

For context, the report framed Anthropic's debut as the latest in a small group of trillion-dollar public-market returns, joining Saudi Aramco and SpaceX as companies to debut with valuations around the $1T+ scale. Earlier coverage in the same theme referenced SpaceX's debut earlier this year, which also drew attention from crypto traders seeking pre- and post-listing exposure through perpetuals.

Going forward, traders should watch whether the premium/discount to oracle values stays tight as equity volatility continues, and whether open interest trends persist across multiple venues rather than collapsing after the initial headline window. The more consistently these perpetual markets track the underlying listing-during both the first minutes and the hours after- the clearer their role becomes for“Wall Street event” positioning in crypto.

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