MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helix's Founder Serves With SVC's Chair at Another RMR-Managed REIT; Flat Footed Added RMR Shares as Its Reported SVC Share Count Fell 73 Percent.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwells Capital LLC (“Blackwells”), a shareholder of Service Properties Trust (“SVC” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SVC), today issued the following statement:

On November 13, SVC's Board declined Blackwells' call to engage with TKO LLC over its $2.0 billion cash proposal for SVC's hotel portfolio. That same day, SVC published endorsements of its own sale plan from two shareholders, Helix Partners Management LP and Flat Footed LLC. Their own SEC filings and SVC's tell shareholders what those endorsements are worth.

Two SVC trustees serve on a board chaired by Helix's founder. Since June 17, Jonathan Heller has chaired the board of an RMR-managed REIT, Office Properties Income Trust (“OPI”). He sits there with Adam Portnoy, who chairs SVC's Board and runs SVC's external manager, RMR, and with William Lamkin, who chairs SVC's Audit Committee. When OPI emerged from Chapter 11, it agreed to pay RMR $14 million a year for the first two years and issued RMR 2 percent of its then-outstanding common shares. SVC identified Helix as its largest institutional shareholder without addressing Heller's board service with Portnoy and Lamkin.

Flat Footed's SVC stake fell 73 percent while it added shares of RMR's parent company. It reported 7.9 percent of SVC at June 30 and 2.1 percent at September 30. Its reported stake fell 73 percent in one quarter, in which SVC traded between $6.28 and $9.02; SVC closed at $5.89 on November 18. The filing showing this was made on November 16, one business day after SVC's release. In the same quarter, Flat Footed added to its holding in The RMR Group Inc., the publicly traded parent of SVC's manager, whose revenues include the fees SVC pays for its management: fees we believe are outsized for a company whose shares have lost 86 percent of their value in five years. In 2023, opposing a proposed merger of two RMR-managed REITs, Flat Footed called RMR an“incurably conflicted external manager” and said it believed RMR“has lost all credibility.”

Their endorsements (ironically) make the case for change. Both endorsers agree with Blackwells that SVC is worth far more than its share price. Helix puts net asset value at $25 to $37 per share, and says the“discount closes as hotels are sold.” Flat Footed says“many RMR-related entities remain misunderstood and materially undervalued.” The Board's plan is to wait, selling the hotels over 2027 and 2028 in pursuit of values it itself calls hypothetical. But a bidder has already proposed $2.0 billion in cash, and a first proposal is an opening position, not a final price. Only engagement can show how high the bidding will go.

These are the two endorsements SVC chose to publish. One comes from the chairman of another RMR-managed company. The other comes from a holder whose stake fell 73 percent in a single quarter while its holding in RMR's parent company grew. Neither says a word about the decline in SVC's share price, about the conflicts inherent in its external management, or about bylaws we regard as among the most hostile to shareholders of any public company. Those, in our view, are the causes of what SVC's shareholders have endured, and an endorsement that omits them endorses nothing.

Certain Information Concerning the Participants

Blackwells Capital LLC and Jason Aintabi (together, the“Participants”) intend to file a proxy statement and accompanying WHITE universal proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) to solicit proxies for the election of Mr. Aintabi at the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. THE PARTICIPANTS STRONGLY ADVISE ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. THESE MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEBSITE AT AND FROM THE PARTICIPANTS ON REQUEST. Information regarding the Participants and their interests in the Company is contained in the soliciting material filed by Blackwells with the SEC under cover of Schedule 14A on November 18, 2026.

About Blackwells Capital

Blackwells is a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm that invests in public and private markets globally. Our public markets portfolio focuses on currencies, equities, credit and commodities. When necessary, we engage with public company boards to drive value for all stakeholders. Our private markets portfolio includes investments in space, clean energy, infrastructure, real estate and technology. Further information is available at

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