MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMD Energy Limited (“” or the“”) (NYSE American: TMDE), together with its subsidiaries (the“” or“”), a Malaysia and Singapore based services provider engaged in integrated bunkering services, which involves ship-to-ship transfer of marine fuels, ship management services and vessel chartering services, today announced that, further to its press release on October 29, 2026 reporting its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, the Company had filed its annual report on Form 20-F containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“”) on October 29, 2026.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at or on the SEC's website at .

The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report on Form 20-F containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Shareholders wishing to obtain a hard copy may submit their requests in writing by email to ..., or by post to the Company's principal executive office at B-10-06, Block B, Plaza Mont Kiara, No. 2, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan, West Malaysia.

About TMD Energy Limited

TMD Energy Limited and its subsidiaries are principally involved in marine fuel bunkering services specializing in the supply and marketing of marine gas oil and marine fuel oil of which include high sulfur fuel oil, low sulfur fuel oil and very low sulfur fuel oil, to ships and vessels at sea. TMDEL Group is also involved in the provision of ship management services for in-house and external vessels, as well as vessels chartering. As of today, TMDEL Group operates in 19 ports across Malaysia with a fleet of 15 bunkering vessels.

For more information about our Company and its business activities, please visit our website at: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, result of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may”,“could”,“will”,“should”,“would”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“project” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's financial results filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

TMD Energy Limited

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WFS Investor Relations

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