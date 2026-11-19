MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) (Nasdaq: RENT) announced today that it expects to release its third quarter 2026 financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2026 on Thursday, December 10, 2026, before market open. Rent the Runway will host a pre-recorded conference call and webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss its results and to provide a business update.

The financial results and webcast, including presentation materials, will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Rent the Runway's website at under the“Events” section. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-407-3982 (in the U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (international callers).

The conference call will be available for at least fourteen days. To access the recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the recording is 13763815.

About Rent the Runway

Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud. RTR's mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from hundreds of designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear and ski wear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics and technology.

Contacts

Press

...

Investor Relations

...

