Micron Technology To Report Fiscal First Quarter Results On December 17, 2026
The call will be webcast live at . Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website for approximately one year after the call.
About Micron Technology, Inc.
Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron's comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions deliver the speed, efficiency, and scale today's workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.
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Micron Media Relations Contact
Mark Plungy
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 203-2910
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Micron Investor Relations Contact
Satya Kumar
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 450-6199
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