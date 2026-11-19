MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EFFINGHAM, Ill., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the“Company” or“Midland”), the parent company of Midland States Bank (the“Bank”), today announced a strategic branch optimization plan that includes agreements to sell six branches and plans to combine two additional branches into nearby locations. The plan is designed to optimize Midland's branch network based on customer banking patterns, market presence and proximity to other Midland locations, while allowing the Bank to continue investing in its core markets and long-term growth priorities.

The Bank has entered into separate definitive agreements under which United Bank of Union will acquire the Bank's St. Clair, Missouri branch; Constitution Bank will acquire the Bank's Greenville, Vandalia, and Farina, Illinois branches; and Longview Community Bank will acquire the Bank's Dwight and Herscher, Illinois branches. The sales include the transfer of deposits and loans associated with the branches, totaling approximately $156.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2026. Each buyer intends to continue operating the acquired locations as full-service branches.

The branch sales are expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company expects to recognize a one-time pre-tax gain on the branch sales, partially offset by costs associated with the two combinations. The amount of the gain and related costs will depend on final deposit and loan balances, closing adjustments, and transaction timing.

Separately, the Bank plans to combine two branches into nearby Bank branches during the first quarter of 2027. The branch located at 680 S. Main St. in Bourbonnais will be combined with a nearby branch remaining at 980 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, Illinois. The branch located at 2218 N. Mulford Road in Rockford, Illinois will be combined with a nearby branch remaining at 6838 E. State St., Rockford, Illinois. Following completion of the sales and combinations, the Bank expects to operate 45 branch locations.

“These actions reflect our continued commitment to building a more focused, efficient, and high-performing organization while investing in the markets and relationships that are important to Midland's long-term growth,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.“We are grateful for the relationships our team has built in the communities affected by these changes. We remain strongly committed to the Rockford and Kankakee, Bradley, and Bourbonnais markets, where we have a significant presence and will continue serving customers through our other nearby locations. For the six locations being sold, it was important to us to identify strong community banking partners that share our commitment to serving customers and their communities. As we move forward, we intend to reinvest in our people, technology, and banking center network to improve the customer experience and support future growth.”

The Bank will work closely with customers and employees affected by these changes. Customers at the affected branches will receive detailed information in advance of the transition, including guidance on account access, transition timing, nearby branch options, ATMs, and online and mobile banking services.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.82 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.77 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit midlandsb.com or follow Midland States Bank on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the expected timing and completion of the branch sales, closures, and combinations; regulatory approvals and other closing conditions; the continued operation of the sold branches by the buyers; customer and employee transitions; the number of branch locations following completion; the expected gain and costs associated with the transactions and closures; anticipated efficiencies; and the Company's ability to redeploy resources and invest in its core markets. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the failure or delay in obtaining regulatory approvals or satisfying other closing conditions; changes in deposit or loan balances before closing; customer or employee attrition; vendor conversion delays or operational disruptions; actions taken by the buyers after closing; higher-than-expected costs or lower-than-expected gains or savings; changes in interest rates and other general economic, business, market, and political conditions; regulatory developments; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, and actual events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“should,”“propose,”“may,”“plan,”“seek,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“outlook,”“trends,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Claire A. Stack, Chief Financial Officer, at ... or (217) 342-7321