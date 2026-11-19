MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today it has been awarded a contract from BAE Systems to develop a next-generation infrared focal plane array for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile.

The award builds on DRS' long-standing record of infrared sensor innovation and its collaboration with BAE Systems across a broad range of advanced capabilities. Development work is underway at the company's 200,000-square-foot foundry in Dallas. DRS is also expanding capacity there to support the program's objective of increasing seeker production to about four times historical levels.

The THAAD weapon system remains a critical element of U.S. missile defense architecture, and this next-generation seeker technology is intended to enhance the interceptor's ability to address evolving and increasingly complex threats.

“DRS is continuing to expand its role in the munitions seeker market through recent wins that leverage both cooled and uncooled solutions at the detector, sensor and subsystem levels,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems.“THAAD is an important strategic program for our company, and we are proud to support this vital missile defense mission. Our ability to combine high-end performance with scalable, cost-effective production makes DRS a strong partner for a wide range of mission requirements.”

DRS is a leading provider of advanced cooled and uncooled infrared systems for the U.S. government and allied nations worldwide. The company delivers deployed mission capabilities across ground, sea, air and space domains. Advanced sensing technologies remain a key strategic focus for DRS as it integrates its multi-domain sensing expertise with secure communications and laser technologies to support critical national security missions, including missile defense, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, autonomous maritime protection and ground combat operations.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Camilla Yanushevsky

Director, Investor Relations

+1 571 309 8216

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Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Charles Jones

Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications

+1 571-737-8800

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at