





SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG today announced the launch of NovaBlockTM, its own family of high-performance vapor barriers for crawlspace encapsulation and under-slab applications. The line is available in three versions - NovaBlock 6, NovaBlock 12 and NovaBlock 20 - and will be sold through professional distribution.

NovaBlock is a virgin-resin, woven-reinforced membrane designed to keep moisture and soil gases, including radon, out of the home. It combines extruded polyethylene with a high-strength woven scrim, giving installers a liner with superior puncture and tear resistance on the jobsite.

"IPG is pleased to announce NovaBlock, bringing industry-leading crawlspace vapor barrier technologies across a range of applications,” states Josh Wofford, VP of ECP Product Management and Customer Experience.“Being one of the only vertically integrated manufacturers, this launch reflects our commitment and vision to lead in our markets providing the best woven product solutions for our customers and clients."

“IPG has been involved in the high-performance vapor barrier business for years, but we are excited to take a much more active role in the industry and push the standards forward,” said Dane Malmberg, Business Development Manager of ECP at IPG.“NovaBlock is our own line, built for the contractors who do this work every day.”

When installed as part of a crawlspace encapsulation, NovaBlock helps guard against moisture and soil gas entering the home. For homeowners, that means better indoor air quality, protection for the structure, improved energy efficiency and more usable space.

Built to last longer than the competition

NovaBlock is made with virgin resin rather than recycled material, giving the liner the longest possible lifespan. Combined with its woven reinforcement, that sets NovaBlock apart from other liners on the market in both strength and longevity. Key features include:

ASTM E1745 Class A vapor barrier for dependable moisture and soil gas protection

ASTM E84 Class A fire rating

Woven reinforcement for superior puncture and tear resistance during and after installation

Virgin resin construction for maximum lifespan

No VOCs or odors

Bright white finish that brightens the crawlspace and gives homeowners a clean, finished look

Lifetime warranty (subject to terms and conditions)



Made for the pros who seal homes

NovaBlock is designed for contractors who perform crawlspace encapsulations and vapor intrusion work, including insulation, waterproofing, pest control, radon mitigation, HVAC, restoration, and concrete professionals. The line is available through professional distribution beginning November 17, 2026.

Contractors and distributors interested in NovaBlock can contact Dane Malmberg at 309-810-6016 or ..., visit ecp.itape.com to learn more, and try the products on their next encapsulation job.

About IPG

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG (Intertape Polymer Group) is a global provider of packaging, films, specialty materials, and protective solutions serving a diverse range of markets. The company has supplied high-performance vapor barrier products to the building industry for years, and with the NovaBlock line it is taking a more active role in the crawlspace and vapor intrusion markets. For more information, visit or ecp.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dane Malmberg

Business Development Manager – ECP, IPG

309-810-6016

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at