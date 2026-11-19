- FDA approval to expand the REGAIN trial from 10 to up to 20 patients, which the Company believes could generate data that may support market submission requirements for Alpha DaRT® in recurrent glioblastoma -

- Completion of patient enrollment in the multicenter IMPACT pancreatic cancer pilot study, with 48 patients enrolled across 10 clinical centers in the U.S., Canada and Israel following strong demand and three trial expansions -

- Dual listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), followed by inclusion in the flagship TA-90 and TA-125 indices -

- Meaningful additional data anticipated from multiple trials in the coming months -

- Ongoing manufacturing scale-up, with the first stage of the Company's Hudson, New Hampshire plant targeted to be ready for clinical trial supply by the end of 2026 -

- Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and restricted deposits balance of $99.8 million provides runway for continued clinical advancement and commercial preparation -

JERUSALEM, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (“Alpha Tau”, or the“Company”) (NASDAQ / TASE: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT®, reported third quarter 2026 financial results and provided a corporate update.

“Alpha Tau has tremendous momentum right now, and the new fantastic interim data from our REGAIN trial in recurrent glioblastoma showcase the true power of Alpha DaRT,” said Alpha Tau CEO Uzi Sofer.“While the trial started with a focus on feasibility and safety, we initially begin to see responses to the treatment, and are now seeing this translate into patient survival. We will continue to follow these patients closely as their scans mature, but we believe they speak to what a potent, highly localized alpha-emitting therapy may be able to do in even the hardest-to-treat tumors. With the FDA having approved the expansion of REGAIN to up to 20 patients, which we believe may support market submission requirements for Alpha DaRT, we are pressing ahead with enrollment, while preparing for mass production and commercialization if and when we are able to secure such an authorization.”

“The glioblastoma data reflect only one part of Alpha Tau's much broader opportunity to meaningfully change how cancer is treated,” continued Mr. Sofer.“In recent months we completed enrollment of 48 patients in our multicenter IMPACT pancreatic cancer pilot study, after three expansions driven by strong demand, and treated the first immunocompromised patient in our ADMIRE study. We now expect meaningful additional data from multiple trials in the coming months, including top-line data from our pivotal ReSTART trial in recurrent cSCC, initial data from IMPACT, and additional interim data from REGAIN.”

“To be ready for the demand that we believe these data can generate, we continue to scale up our manufacturing capabilities. A central piece of that effort is bringing the first stage of our Hudson, New Hampshire plant online, which we are targeting to be ready for clinical trial supply by the end of 2026.”

“On the corporate front, we are very pleased to have come home to Israel with our dual listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, quickly followed by our inclusion in the flagship TA-90 and TA-125 indices. With a strong balance sheet of $99.8 million, a growing body of clinical evidence across multiple tumor types, and a dense calendar of data readouts ahead of us, we believe Alpha Tau has never been better positioned to translate this momentum into meaningful impact for patients.”

Recent Corporate Highlights:



In November 2026, Alpha Tau announced new interim results from its U.S. REGAIN (Recurrent Glioblastoma Alpha DaRT Intratumoral Therapy) trial of Alpha DaRT in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), presented at the 31st Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) in Philadelphia by the study investigator team from The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. As of the November 11, 2026 data cut-off, all eight patients treated in the trial were alive and median overall survival had not been reached, with a median follow-up of 6.9 months from trial enrollment (range 3.1 to 11.6 months) in the six patients who had reached response assessment. All six of these patients (100%) achieved an objective response as their best overall response under RANO criteria, comprising five complete responses (83.3%) and one partial response (16.7%) with a 58% decrease in tumor measurements. On the trial's primary endpoints of feasibility and safety, all planned Alpha DaRT sources were successfully deployed in all eight patients (100%), with no unanticipated serious adverse events. No definitive recurrence within the treated area has been reported in any patient, although one patient developed tumor progression away from the treated area approximately nine months after treatment. The results follow the FDA's approval in October 2026 of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) supplement expanding REGAIN from 10 to up to 20 patients across three U.S. academic cancer centers and adding progression-free survival as a secondary endpoint, regular quality-of-life assessments and an additional interim analysis. The Company believes that the expanded trial could generate data that may support market submission requirements for Alpha DaRT in recurrent GBM. For more information, please see here:

In October 2026, Alpha Tau announced the inclusion of its ordinary shares in the flagship TA-90 and TA-125 indices of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), effective November 5, 2026, making Alpha Tau one of three biomed companies in the TA-125, with funds tracking these indices expected to add Alpha Tau shares to their holdings. The index inclusion follows the Company's dual listing on the TASE in August 2026, which was undertaken in light of growing interest from Israeli investors and requests from the local investor base to trade the Company's shares in local currency and during local business hours. The Company's ordinary shares now trade on both Nasdaq and the TASE under the symbol DRTS.

In August 2026, Alpha Tau announced the completion of patient enrollment in its multicenter IMPACT (Intratumoral Pancreatic Alpha Combination Trial) pilot study of Alpha DaRT in pancreatic cancer, with 48 patients enrolled across 10 clinical centers in the United States, Canada and Israel. Originally approved for 12 patients, the study was expanded three times following strong demand, with the third expansion requested by participating clinical sites and broadening eligibility to multiple disease stages and both first-line chemotherapy regimens. IMPACT evaluates a one-time intratumoral Alpha DaRT treatment, delivered under real-time endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) guidance, as an add-on to first-line chemotherapy with either mFOLFIRINOX or gemcitabine with Abraxane® (nab-paclitaxel), in patients with newly diagnosed, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. For more information, please see here:

In July 2026, Alpha Tau reported positive results from a clinical study evaluating Alpha DaRT in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) in elderly patients with locally advanced and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), delivered in a podium presentation at the American Head and Neck Society (AHNS) 12th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer in Boston. Among all nine evaluable patients, the combination produced a systemic objective response rate of 100%, including four complete responses and five partial responses, compared to just 19% from historical benchmarks for pembrolizumab monotherapy in this setting. Median overall survival of 18.2 months and median progression-free survival of 5.4 months compared favorably with historical benchmarks for pembrolizumab monotherapy of 12.3 months and 3.2 months, respectively. No Alpha DaRT-associated serious adverse events were observed, and the study was stopped after the recruitment of 11 patients, having surpassed its pre-specified threshold for success. In July 2026, Alpha Tau announced the successful treatment of the first patient in its ADMIRE (Alpha DaRT Management for Immunocompromised patients with recurrent cSCC) study, a clinical trial evaluating intratumoral Alpha DaRT in immunocompromised patients with recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), performed at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, Arizona. Immunosuppression is one of the strongest known risk factors for cSCC, and these patients are frequently excluded from clinical trials and often cannot safely receive checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy. The prospective, multicenter, open-label, single-arm study is designed to enroll up to 28 patients at up to eight U.S. sites. For more information, please see here:



Expected Upcoming Milestone Targets:



First patient treated in U.S. locally recurrent prostate cancer pilot trial at year end 2026. For more information, please see here:

Top-line data in the ReSTART pivotal U.S. multi-center trial in recurrent cSCC in Q1 2027, followed by a potential submission to the FDA. For more information, please see here:

Additional interim data from the REGAIN recurrent GBM trial in the U.S. in Q1 2027. For more information, please see here: Initial data from the IMPACT pancreatic cancer pilot study in H1 2027. For more information, please see here:

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Research and Development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $31.7 million, compared to $22.5 million for the same period in 2025, primarily due to increased employee compensation and benefits, including share-based compensation, increased clinical trial activity and payments to subcontractors, and increased raw material purchases.

Marketing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $0.9 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2025, primarily due to decreased employee compensation and benefits.

General and Administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $7.6 million, compared to $5.8 million for the same period in 2025, primarily due to increased employee compensation and benefits, including share-based compensation, and higher professional fees.

Financial expenses, net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $58.5 million, compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2025, primarily due to the remeasurement of warrants liability, as the public trading prices of the Company's ordinary shares and publicly traded warrants rose over the period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company had a net loss of $98.9 million, or $1.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $30.5 million, or $0.39 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and restricted deposits of $99.8 million, compared to $76.9 million at December 31, 2025.

About Alpha DaRT

Alpha DaRT® (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used herein, words including“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“will,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“continue,”“aim,”“goal,”“target,”“potential,”“designed to,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, milestone targets, beliefs, plans, including with respect to clinical trials and planned treatments regulatory approvals and expected responses, studies, patient recruitment, the anticipated timing of data readouts, projections, objectives, performance, our ability to commercialize, our manufacturing facilities and future production, including the timing of readiness of the Hudson, New Hampshire plant, the Company's financial position and cash runway, the anticipated effects of the Company's TASE listing and index inclusion, applications with regulatory bodies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Alpha Tau's current expectations and various assumptions. Alpha Tau believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Alpha Tau may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation: (i) Alpha Tau's ability to receive regulatory approval for its Alpha DaRT technology or any future products or product candidates; (ii) Alpha Tau's limited operating history; (iii) Alpha Tau's incurrence of significant losses to date; (iv) Alpha Tau's need for additional funding and ability to raise capital when needed; (v) Alpha Tau's limited experience in medical device discovery and development; (vi) Alpha Tau's dependence on the success and commercialization of the Alpha DaRT technology; (vii) the failure of preliminary data from Alpha Tau's clinical studies to predict final study results; (viii) failure of Alpha Tau's early clinical studies or preclinical studies to predict future clinical studies; (ix) Alpha Tau's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; (x) undesirable side effects caused by Alpha Tau's Alpha DaRT technology or any future products or product candidates; (xi) Alpha Tau's exposure to patent infringement lawsuits; (xii) Alpha Tau's ability to comply with the extensive regulations applicable to it; (xiii) the ability to meet Nasdaq's listing standards; (xiv) costs related to being a public company; (xv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in Alpha Tau's annual report filed on Form 20-F with the SEC on March 9, 2026, and other filings that Alpha Tau may make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While Alpha Tau may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Alpha Tau's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

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