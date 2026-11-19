Peter R. Bakkala Named Chief Internal Audit Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) (the“Company”), the holding company of Beacon Bank (the“Bank”), today announced the appointments of Sumant Pustake to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately, and Peter R. Bakkala to the role of Chief Internal Audit Officer effective November 30, 2026.







Sumant Pustake

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Pustake will be responsible for leading the execution of the Bank's strategic priorities and overseeing enterprise program management, with a focus on driving revenue growth, optimizing expenses and improving operational efficiency. His responsibilities will span enterprise product strategy and management, digital strategy, enterprise data and analytics, artificial intelligence strategy, incentive compensation analytics, and all facets of client experience, including Call Center operations. He will also oversee initiatives to strengthen client engagement, enhance the Bank's customer-facing capabilities and support its long-term growth objectives. Mr. Pustake will report to Chief Executive Officer Sean Gray.

Mr. Pustake has nearly 20 years of banking experience, including 10 years in commercial banking and credit. He most recently served as Chief Digital & Data Officer at Beacon Bank and previously as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Berkshire Bank, where he led corporate strategy, transformation, product management, marketing and digital banking. Throughout his career, he has a record of elevating performance, rationalizing expenses, supporting acquisitions and divestitures, and driving digital modernization and deposit growth. He holds an MBA from Yale School of Management, a Master of Science in Finance from Clark University and a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering from Pune University.

“Sumant brings a unique combination of commercial banking experience, strategic leadership and a proven track record of delivering results,” Mr. Gray said.“His appointment strengthens our leadership team as we focus on executing our strategic priorities, improving efficiency and positioning Beacon for long-term growth.”







Peter R. Bakkala

As Chief Internal Audit Officer, Mr. Bakkala will be responsible for leading all aspects of Beacon's internal audit and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) testing programs. He will provide independent and objective assurance to management and the Audit Committee on the adequacy and effectiveness of governance and internal controls that support the achievement of organizational objectives. In addition, he will promote and facilitate the continuous improvement of controls. Mr. Bakkala will report directly to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and administratively to CEO Sean Gray.

Mr. Bakkala's banking career spans 40 years, most recently having served as Chief Risk Officer at Needham Bank. Over his career, he has held senior leadership roles at Citizens Financial Group, including President of Government & Professional Banking, Chief Compliance Officer and Audit Director. He has also worked with Bank of America, Fleet and was a Principal at KPMG. Mr. Bakkala received his Ph.D. in Business Administration from Northcentral University, a Master of Arts in Economics & Finance from Trinity College and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Connecticut College. He also holds CIA and CISA certifications. Over many years, Mr. Bakkala has served on the boards of the Connecticut College Alumni Association, Labouré College, Special Olympics Massachusetts, and the Board of Advisors for the Greater Boston Food Bank. He enjoys serving as an adjunct professor in the business school at Regis College.

“Peter joins us with deep financial institution executive experience and a long record of strengthening risk and control environments,” added Mr. Gray.“He brings an objective external perspective and the rigor our Audit Committee and Board expect. His judgment and independence will help ensure that as we move with greater speed, we do so with discipline, integrity and the trust of our clients and shareholders.”

ABOUT BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is the holding company for Beacon Bank & Trust, commonly known as Beacon Bank, a full-service regional bank serving the Northeast. Headquartered in Boston, the Company has $21.9 billion in assets and more than 145 branches throughout New England and New York. Beacon Bank offers a full suite of tailored banking solutions including commercial, cash management, asset-based lending, retail, consumer and residential products and services. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary, SBA lending through its 44 Business Capital division, and private wealth services through Beacon Bank and Clarendon Private.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may also make forward-looking statements in other documents it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“assume,”“outlook,”“will,”“should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company's business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company's control. These include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company's investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Media Contact:

Gary R. Levante

Chief Marketing Officer

413.447.1737

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Investor Relations:

Carl M. Carlson

Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

617.425.5331

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at