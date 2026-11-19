MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler 38Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET in New York City. A live webcast of the presentation and an archived replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The Light Adjustable LensTM system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable LensTM products (LALTM and LAL+TM), RxSight Light Delivery DeviceTM (LDDTM), and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at .

Light Adjustable LensTM, LALTM, LAL+TM, Light Delivery DeviceTM and LDDTM are trademarks of RxSight, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Oliver Moravcevic

VP, Investor Relations

...