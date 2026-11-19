Rxsight, Inc. To Present At The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The Light Adjustable LensTM system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable LensTM products (LALTM and LAL+TM), RxSight Light Delivery DeviceTM (LDDTM), and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at .
Light Adjustable LensTM, LALTM, LAL+TM, Light Delivery DeviceTM and LDDTM are trademarks of RxSight, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
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