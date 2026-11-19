MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Every lot is released with a lot-matched Certificate of Analysis verifying HPLC purity, retention-time identity, net peptide content, endotoxin, heavy metals and a fentanyl screen

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assurion Labs, a U.S. supplier of research-use-only (RUO) peptides for qualified laboratories, today announced its Verified-Lot Standard. Every catalog peptide must meet ≥99% purity by reversed-phase HPLC prior to release. Each lot undergoes analytical verification, including an identity check, content quantification and contaminant screening. Results are documented on a lot-matched Certificate of Analysis (COA). Sample COAs are publicly available on the Assurion Labs website, and registered customers can access the full COA for any lot using the lot number printed on the vial.









The standard responds to a persistent problem in the research peptide market: purity numbers that are asserted but not shown, COAs reused across lots, and vials whose contents do not match the label. Assurion Labs' position is that a purity claim means little unless a researcher can see the data behind the exact lot in hand.

What the Verified-Lot Standard requires

No lot is released for sale until it passes all of the following:



Purity ≥ 99% by RP-HPLC. Area-percent purity on a C18 column with UV detection at 214–220 nm, reported with the full chromatogram.

Identity by HPLC retention-time match. HPLC separates molecules by how they physically interact with the column, parting the target peptide from synthesis leftovers. Each lot's main peak must match the retention time of a reference standard.

Net peptide content (NPC). Measured by quantitative HPLC against a certified reference standard and printed on the COA, so researchers can calculate true concentrations instead of assuming the fill weight is all peptide.

Endotoxin. Every lot is tested by USP <85> kinetic chromogenic LAL, with results reported on the COA.

Heavy metals. ICP-MS analysis checks for toxic elements including lead and mercury, with parts-per-million sensitivity. Fentanyl screen. Every lot is screened by immunoassay and must return a "Not Detected" result.

Why HPLC purity alone is not enough

HPLC purity measures how much of the UV-absorbing material in a sample is the target sequence. It does not measure how much of the powder is peptide. A lot can be 99% pure by HPLC and still be only 60–85% peptide by weight; the remainder is counterions such as TFA, bound water and salts. Labs that calculate concentrations from fill weight can be off by 15–40% without knowing it.

That is why Assurion Labs reports net peptide content on every COA. Impurities that HPLC does detect, such as truncated or deletion sequences from synthesis, are kept at or below 1% combined.

Lot traceability from synthesis to shipment

Each vial carries a lot number linked to its analytical data and release decision. Peptides are lyophilized, sealed and stored at −20 °C before dispatch, then shipped on ice to protect structural stability during transit.

Availability

The Verified-Lot Standard applies to all peptides in the Assurion Labs catalog. Products are sold only to qualified researchers for in-vitro laboratory use.

About Assurion Labs

Assurion Labs is a U.S.-based supplier of research-grade peptides. Its catalog of lyophilized peptides supports cell-signaling, metabolic and structural biology research. Every lot ships with a lot-specific COA covering purity, identity, net peptide content, endotoxin, heavy metals and a fentanyl screen. Learn more at .

Research-use-only disclaimer

All Assurion Labs products are sold for in-vitro laboratory research only. They are not drugs, dietary supplements or cosmetics, and are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. They are not for human or animal use of any kind. Assurion Labs does not provide dosing, reconstitution-for-administration or usage guidance. The ≥99% HPLC purity figure and the endotoxin, heavy metal and fentanyl results are analytical findings. They are not a claim of safety, efficacy or fitness for any use beyond laboratory research. Purchasers must be qualified researchers and are responsible for complying with all applicable laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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