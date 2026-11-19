If you purchased or acquired CVRx's common stock between July 25, 2023, and August 6, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CVRx Inc. (“CVRx” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CVRx's common stock between July 25, 2023, and August 6, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until January 8, 2027 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements about CVRx's revenue growth, sales practices, regulatory compliance, reimbursement strategy, and sales-force productivity. Specifically, CVRx allegedly generated revenue in part through improper sales practices, including improper marketing of Barostim, kickbacks, and false information provided to government health insurance programs. This conduct allegedly exposed the Company to liability under the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute. The complaint also alleges that, contrary to defendants' assurances that the sales force had stabilized, turnover remained elevated and productivity lagged because many sales representatives needed more training and time to become productive.



On August 6, 2026, CVRx disclosed that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice in a False Claims Act investigation concerning whether CVRx caused false claims to government health insurance programs by improperly marketing Barostim, offering or paying kickbacks to healthcare providers, or providing false information to those programs. CVRx also cut its 2026 revenue outlook, citing fewer sales territories and lower sales-force productivity. The Company disclosed that about 60% of its territory managers had joined in the prior 18 months and that rapid hiring had strained onboarding and training.

Following these disclosures, CVRx's stock price fell $3.55 per share, or 60%, from $5.94 on August 6, 2026, to $2.39 on August 7, 2026, on heavy trading volume.

Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CVRx shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

