MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Several early stage cancers detected and successfully treated

San Diego, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November is lung cancer awareness month and Scripps Cancer Center today reports it has enrolled its 2,000th patient as part of a lung cancer screening program it launched four years ago. From those screenings, 32 early stage cancers have been detected and treated in patients who now show no sign of disease.

While lung cancer screening has been available in the United States for just over a decade, participation rates have been low. A recent study shows that less than 20% of eligible Americans are up to date with their recommended lung cancer screenings. By comparison, participation rates for breast (80%) and colorectal screenings (67%) are much higher.

“We're seeing firsthand at Scripps that lung cancer screening saves lives,” said Samir Makani, MD, an interventional pulmonologist with Scripps Cancer Center and medical director of its lung cancer screening program.“We want more people to know that this option exists and for them to strongly consider getting screened if they're eligible.”

In November 2022, Scripps launched the Jana Oliphant Hackett Lung Cancer Screening Program, which is open to people who meet the screening criteria established by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. This includes those between ages 50 to 80 with a history of smoking the equivalent of a pack or more a day for 20 years, and who either currently smoke or have quit in the past 15 years. Screening is covered by insurance for eligible patients.

Dr. Makani notes that five-year survival rates are much higher when lung cancer is detected early, compared to later-stage diagnoses. But nationally, only 29% of lung cancers are diagnosed at an early stage. He says greater participation in screening could translate into more lives saved, so raising public awareness is critical.

Lung cancer screening at Scripps involves a comprehensive range of services. These include tobacco cessation education and coaching; a shared decision-making visit to discuss the risks and benefits of screening; low-dose CT scans on an annual basis; and a database to monitor and analyze lung nodules over time.

Scans can be performed at multiple Scripps locations across San Diego County. The screening program's associate medical director is Nikunj Patel, MD, a Scripps Cancer Center radiologist and Scripps Clinic physician. The program's dedicated nurse practitioner is Andrea De Benedictis.

In 2026, an estimated 229,410 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., making it the third-most prevalent form of cancer. But it is the No. 1 cause of cancer-related deaths, with 124,990 people expected to die from the disease this year – more than colon, pancreatic and breast cancers combined. Approximately 80% of lung cancer deaths in the U.S. are linked to smoking.

The Scripps program was made possible through a generous philanthropic gift from the family of Jana Oliphant Hackett, a lifelong athlete and nonsmoker who passed away from advanced-stage lung cancer in 2021. Don and Judy Oliphant and Terry Hackett gave a combined $2 million to launch to program. Her family members hope the program will spare others from facing a similar ordeal through early detection. Jana was Terry's wife and Don's sister.

Screening tests are for people without symptoms but who meet criteria for recommended screenings. By contrast, diagnostic tests are for people who have symptoms that require further investigation.

Scripps' lung cancer screening program is currently available to patients who are referred to the program by their Scripps primary care physician. Efforts are under way to open the program to other referring providers outside of Scripps. More information on the Jana Oliphant Hackett Lung Cancer Screening Program at Scripps is available by calling 858-554-LUNG, or visiting .

ABOUT SCRIPPS HEALTH

Founded in 1924 by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated healthcare delivery system based in San Diego, Calif. Scripps treats more than 600,000 patients annually through the dedication of more than 3,500 affiliated physicians and nearly 18,000 employees among its five acute-care hospital campuses, more than 70 outpatient and specialty locations, and hundreds of affiliated physician offices throughout the region.

Recognized as a leader in disease and injury prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Scripps is also at the forefront of clinical research and is the only health system in the region with two level 1 trauma centers. With highly respected graduate medical education programs at all five hospital campuses, Scripps is a longstanding member of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Scripps has been ranked seven times as one of the nation's best health care systems by Premier. Its hospitals are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the nation's best, and Scripps is recognized by the Advisory Board, Fortune and Working Mother magazine as one of the best places in the nation to work. More information can be found at .

Attachment

Lung Cancer Screening Program at Scripps

CONTACT: Steve Carpowich Scripps Health 858-356-7476...