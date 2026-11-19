MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 18, 2026, short seller Fuzzy Panda Research published a critical report on BillionToOnechallenging the company's disclosures and claiming it could face False Claims Act fines in excess of $1.2 billion. In response, investors saw the price of their shares fall over 6%.

The developments have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether BillionToOne has been sufficiently transparent about its billing patterns.

The firm urges investors with substantial losses to submit their trading information. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.



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BillionToOne (BLLN) Investigation:

BillionToOne is a medical diagnostics company that has developed technology to count individual DNA molecules. The company uses this technology mainly in prenatal testing, through its UNITY tests. These tests use a simple blood draw from the mother to check whether a baby is at risk for inherited conditions such as sickle cell disease and cystic fibrosis.

Prenatal testing is BillionToOne's core business. In the quarter ended September 30, 2026, it made up about 85% of the company's $122 million in total revenue. BillionToOne usually gets paid after it delivers test results, by billing the patient's insurer, Medicaid, Medicare, the patient directly, or some combination of them.

Fuzzy Panda raised several potential concerns in its November 18 report. Two of its claims are backed by documents and point to potential regulatory risk, which it says are not sufficiently disclosed within BillionToOne's SEC filings. First, a Tennessee Medicaid fraud referral and patient cost caps given without having checked patient income. Second, Fuzzy Panda claims the company has overbilled and, as a result, False Claims Act penalties could exceed $1.2 billion and put“~80% of EBITDA at risk of going away.”

In response, the price of BillionToOne shares fell significantly lower on November 18.

“We're focused on the report's allegations and, if true, whether BillionToOne may have violated the securities laws,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in BillionToOne and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BillionToOne should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...