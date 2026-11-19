MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National brand additions and new channel partnerships support broader distribution of IntentKey's AI audience modeling technology

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a provider of artificial intelligence-driven advertising technology, today outlined its expanding distribution strategy for IntentKey®, combining growing relationships with national advertisers and a new channel partnership initiative designed to integrate its proprietary AI audience modeling and data solutions directly into existing advertising platforms and workflows.

Some prospective partners rely on identity-based targeting technologies but see value in adding IntentKey's identity-blind capabilities to their existing offerings. This complementary approach allows partners to expand their addressable audiences, particularly across Safari and iPhone environments where traditional identifiers are less available, without replacing their current targeting solutions.

The company recently began working with Sony, Extended Stay Hotels, Fairmont Resorts, and Regal Cinema Group, extending IntentKey's reach across consumer technology, hospitality, and entertainment. These relationships build on Inuvo's established presence in automotive, healthcare, and financial services, where the company continues to develop additional enterprise opportunities with blue-chip brands.

Alongside direct advertiser relationships, Inuvo is pursuing data licensing and distribution partnerships with demand-side platforms (DSPs), supply-side platforms (SSPs), and other advertising technology providers. These arrangements are designed to introduce IntentKey earlier in the media planning and audience discovery process while enabling partners to offer its audience data to their existing customers through direct integrations, co-branded solutions, or white-label distribution.

"Advertisers increasingly need ways to reach audiences that traditional identity-based systems cannot consistently address," said Rob Buchner, CEO of Inuvo. "We're seeing that need reflected not only in our direct enterprise relationships, but also in interest from technology platforms looking to expand their own data capabilities. Our strategy is to make IntentKey accessible through the tools and buying channels advertisers already use."

Newly introduced agentic capabilities, including support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), provide a technical foundation for integrating IntentKey intelligence into compatible partner platforms and workflows. These capabilities support the company's broader strategy to make its audience data accessible through direct enterprise relationships, self-service programmatic data deals, and third-party distribution channels.

By integrating IntentKey into existing advertising platforms, channel partners can offer its audience modeling capabilities through their established sales and customer relationships, extending Inuvo's distribution beyond its direct enterprise business.

Inuvo is targeting its first channel partnership under this initiative during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company has also expanded its go-to-market organization, adding senior sales experience to support enterprise relationships, data partnerships, and additional distribution opportunities.

"Our focus is on expanding data distribution without requiring advertisers to change how they buy media," added Buchner. "Direct enterprise relationships remain important, but integrations and partnerships give us additional ways to introduce IntentKey data to buyers through platforms they already use."

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a disruptive AI specifically designed for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI is a patented technology capable of identifying customer engagement based on real-time media consumption. Our models refresh every 5 minutes and know, with precision, why prospects are interested in a product or brand, predicting purchase intent 24 hours before legacy programmatic systems can respond to buying signals. Inuvo's language-based AI does not rely on consumer IDs, keeping Inuvo on the vanguard of consumer data privacy. To learn more, visit .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Inuvo's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions, and prospects are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in Inuvo's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Inuvo's website at Investor Relations – Inuvo®. All information in this press release is current as of the date of release, and Inuvo undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Investor Contact

Derric Ciccone

President & Chief Financial Officer, Inuvo, Inc.

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