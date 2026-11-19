MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Waste Industry Leader Michael L. Battles Named as Lead Independent Director

RUTLAND, Vt., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael L. Battles, a waste industry veteran and the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH), to serve as Lead Independent Director, effective January 1, 2027. Mr. Battles, who first joined the Casella Board as an independent director in December 2019, will succeed Joseph Doody, who has served as Casella's Lead Independent Director since 2020. Mr. Doody will continue to serve as a member of Casella's Board.

“Mike is an experienced waste industry veteran and his appointment as Lead Independent Director reinforces our commitment to disciplined execution and sustainable shareholder value creation,” said Ned Coletta, President and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc.“His proven track record as a public company CEO and CFO in the waste industry, including helping lead Clean Harbors, North America's largest hazardous waste disposal company, through a period of significant growth and value creation, equips him with the firsthand operational and financial rigor needed to assist our Board in overseeing our strategic and financial priorities.”

"Mike's operating and financial experience will further strengthen the Board's oversight as Casella executes its strategy to improve margins, returns on invested capital and free cash flow,” Coletta said.“Mike also brings a strong governance perspective and a clear focus on accountability, capital allocation and long-term shareholder returns. The rest of the Board and I look forward to working closely with Mike in his new role.”

“Casella has strong momentum, and I'm honored to take on this role,” said Mr. Battles.“We have a tremendous opportunity to continue executing on our strategy to improve margins, generate strong free cash flow and earn attractive returns on the capital we invest. I look forward to working with Ned, Joe and the rest of the Board to build long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Coletta added,“On behalf of the entire Board and leadership team, I want to express our profound gratitude to Joe Doody for his steady stewardship and invaluable counsel as our Lead Independent Director over the past 6 years and for his numerous contributions to our growth and success. We are pleased that Casella and our shareholders will continue to benefit from his deep institutional knowledge and perspective as a continuing director.”

“Serving as Casella's Lead Independent Director has been a great privilege, and I am confident that now is the right time to transition the role to Mike,” said Joe Doody.“His proven track record as both a public company CEO and CFO in the waste industry brings the operational and financial perspective needed to guide the Board's oversight as Casella continues to execute on its structural margin expansion initiatives. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Mike, Ned, and our fellow directors as we continue to focus on driving long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Michael L. Battles

Mr. Battles was appointed to Casella's Board in December 2019 and is currently the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”), a leading provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services throughout North America. Mr. Battles joined Clean Harbors in September 2013 as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, and was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in January 2016 before being appointed as Clean Harbors' Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President in March 2023. In September 2024, Mr. Battles joined Clean Harbors' Board of Directors.

Mr. Battles will retire as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President and a director of Clean Harbors at the end of 2026 and will continue to serve Clean Harbors in a strategic advisory role in 2027. Prior to joining Clean Harbors, Mr. Battles served in a variety of senior financial positions at PerkinElmer Inc., a global leader in human and environmental health. Mr. Battles holds a BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Vermont and is a certified public accountant. He also has a Certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight issued by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and Carnegie Mellon University.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our financial performance; financial condition; operations and services; prospects; growth; and strategies, are“forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“may,”“would,”“intend,”“estimate,”“projects,”“will,”“guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: the Company may be unable to adequately increase prices or drive operating efficiencies to adequately offset increased costs and inflationary pressures, including increased fuel prices, wages, and tariffs; it is difficult to determine the timing or future impact of a sustained economic slowdown that could negatively affect our operations and financial results; the increasing focus on per - and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) and other emerging contaminants, including the recent designation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of two PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, will likely lead to increased compliance and remediation costs and litigation risks; adverse weather conditions may negatively impact the Company's revenues and its operating margin; the Company may be unable to increase volumes at its landfills or improve its route profitability; the Company may be unable to reduce costs or increase pricing or volumes sufficiently to achieve estimated Adjusted EBITDA and other targets; landfill operations and permit status may be affected by factors outside the Company's control; the Company may be required to incur capital expenditures in excess of its estimates; the Company's insurance coverage and self-insurance reserves may be inadequate to cover all of its risk exposures; fluctuations in energy pricing or the commodity pricing of its recyclables may make it more difficult for the Company to predict its results of operations or meet its estimates; disruptions or limited access to domestic and global transportation or the imposition of tariffs could impact the Company's ability to sell recyclables into end markets; the Company may be unable to achieve its acquisition or development targets on favorable pricing or at all, including due to the failure to satisfy all closing conditions and to receive required regulatory approvals that may prevent closing of any announced transaction; the Company may not be able to successfully integrate and recognize the expected financial benefits from acquired businesses; and the Company may incur environmental charges or asset impairments in the future.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Henry Baby, CFA Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance (802) 417-3841 Media Relations Jeff Weld Vice President of Communications (802) 772-2234