MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZR) (the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for serious inflammatory diseases, announced today that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted an option to purchase 40,000 shares of the Company's common stock under the Azora Therapeutics, Inc. 2026 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the“2026 Inducement Plan”) to one new non-executive employee as an inducement material to such person entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The option award has an exercise price of $3.81 per share, the closing price of the Company's common stock on November 16, 2026, the effective date of grant, and has a ten-year term. The option award will vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the recipient's continued service through each applicable vesting date. The option award is subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an option award agreement covering the grant.

The 2026 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of the Company or its parent or subsidiaries, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with the Company, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Azora Therapeutics, Inc.

Azora Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for serious inflammatory diseases. The company was launched out of Stanford University after being incubated in the translational medicine SPARK program. Azora owns worldwide royalty-free rights to its technology, which is based on the development of oral agonists of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor. Azora's lead program is AT177, a proprietary colon-targeted aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist designed to enable localized activation with limited systemic exposure, in development for ulcerative colitis. More information on Azora can be found on the company's website at .

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