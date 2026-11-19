MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New division combines payments infrastructure, banking and treasury services, and capital solutions to serve ISOs, PayFacs and software platforms

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoyne Savings Bank announces the launch of its new Payments Division, expanding the Bank's capabilities to serve the evolving needs of payments companies and technology platforms nationwide. The Payments Division will work with both emerging and established payments companies providing solutions tailored to their business models, operational requirements, risk profiles, and growth objectives and is led by payments industry veteran Kevin Lambrix, who brings more than twenty years experience building and scaling companies in the merchant acquiring industry.

“Payments companies need a banking partner that understands not only how money moves, but what it takes to build and scale a growing business,” said Walter Healy, President & CEO of Hoyne.“Our Payments Division is designed to bring the capabilities of a bank together with the responsiveness and relationship-driven approach that has always defined Hoyne. We want to understand where our partners are going and help finance the infrastructure and capital to help them get there.”

The new division positions Hoyne as a strategic banking and growth partner for Independent Sales Organizations ("ISOs"), Payment Facilitators ("PayFacs"), and software platforms seeking more than a traditional sponsor bank relationship. Through the Payments Division, Hoyne will bring together sponsorship, banking and treasury services, as well as strategic capital solutions under a single relationship.

“Our goal isn't to simply provide a service and process transactions,” added Healy.“We see an opportunity to become a long-term strategic partner. As our payments clients grow, their banking and capital needs grow with them. Hoyne will be there to help support that evolution.”

The division will provide solutions across four primary areas:



Payments Infrastructure: merchant acquiring BIN sponsorship, PayFac sponsorship, and settlement and funds flow management.

Banking & Treasury: Operating, reserve and settlement accounts, cash management solutions, and same-day payment capabilities.

Capital Solutions: Settlement advance facilities, working capital lines of credit, and growth financing. Partnership Support: Dedicated relationship management, fast decision-making, clear compliance expectations, and transparent risk management.

The launch represents an expansion of Hoyne's commercial banking strategy into the growing payments ecosystem and creates an opportunity for the Bank to develop deeper relationships with companies at various stages of growth. The Payments Division is positioned to expand its partnerships with payments companies seeking a comprehensive banking relationship.

About Hoyne

Founded in 1887, Hoyne Savings Bank is a community-focused financial institution with approximately $479 million in total assets, six full-service banking locations and a commercial loan operations office across Chicagoland. Hoyne has a longstanding tradition of serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout the Chicagoland area with a strong commitment to personalized service, local decision-making, and longstanding relationships. Hoyne combines the values of community banking with modern financial solutions designed to help customers achieve their goals. Offering a comprehensive range of personal and business banking products, residential mortgages, commercial lending and payments services, Hoyne remains dedicated to building lasting relationships and supporting the communities it serves. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Walter Healy

President & Chief Executive Officer

708-434-4300