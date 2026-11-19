Introducing the VBO Dynamic Pricing Engine. Your strategy. Automated.

David Boehme, founder and CEO of VBO Tickets

Your strategy. Automated.

- David Boehme

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Configurable pricing models help event teams pursue revenue opportunities, explore pricing scenarios and automate price adjustments while keeping control of the rules and limits.

VBO Tickets, an all-in-one ticketing and event management platform, introduces the VBO Dynamic Pricing Engine, helping organizations put their pricing strategy to work on the demand their events already generate. Teams choose the conditions, percentage adjustments and optional limits that guide their approach, then let the VBO platform apply configured changes to eligible ticket prices.

Ticket demand doesn't stand still. Your prices don't have to either. The VBO Dynamic Pricing Engine gives performing arts organizations, museums, colleges and universities, festivals and live event promoters a practical way to pursue more ticket revenue and increased ticket sales while shaping their approach around their events and audiences.

“We're excited to launch the VBO Dynamic Pricing Engine. Pricing decisions shouldn't require hours of manual analysis or a one-size-fits-all approach. The engine gives organizations a way to put their own strategy to work automatically, while staying in control of how their tickets are priced. One early-access client has seen a double-digit lift in sales” stated David Boehme, CEO, VBO Tickets

Teams can plan price adjustments for different stages before an event, respond when the percentage of tickets sold reaches chosen thresholds, and create reusable models for future events. Automatic execution reduces the need to make each price change manually, while the organization retains control of its strategy.

The approach follows three steps: choose your conditions, set your model and limits, and apply it to an event.

Keep your team in control

The VBO Dynamic Pricing Engine offers five pricing components: Time to Event, Ticket Capacity, Event Popularity, Time of Day and Day of Week. Teams can turn individual components on or off, choose how adjustments combine, and set optional maximum increase and decrease percentages. Ticket Capacity uses percentage sold, while Event Popularity uses event-date page loads.

Plan your selling window

Time-to-event tiers let teams set ranges of days remaining and a percentage adjustment for each tier. Organizations can build an approach that follows their chosen timetable, with pricing rules that reflect their programming, revenue goals and audience considerations.

Explore possible outcomes

Built-in tools help teams explore pricing scenarios and inform decisions before using a model. The Test Pricing Model shows how selected inputs affect the adjusted price. A separate Sales Simulator illustrates configured pricing behavior before an event. Modeling the team's rules in action and possibilities.

Put your rules to work

Teams create and name reusable pricing models, then select a model for each event. Each event date calculates its adjustment from its own inputs, applying the configured approach to eligible ticket prices without requiring every individual adjustment to be made manually.

Save hours or more each week

With the VBO Dynamic Pricing Engine promoters can automate pricing analysis and price adjustments instead of handling them manually, saving hours of time while improving responsiveness. The VBO Dynamic Pricing Engine reduces the repetitive work of reviewing pricing conditions and applying configured changes, giving teams more time to focus on their events and audiences.

The Dynamic Pricing Engine brings VBO's focus on flexibility and practical automation to ticket pricing, helping organizations bring their revenue goals and audience considerations together.

To explore what the VBO Dynamic Pricing Engine can do for your events, visit or contact... to see a live demo.

About VBO Tickets

VBO Tickets is an all-in-one ticketing and event management platform serving performing arts organizations, museums, colleges and universities, festivals, and live event promoters. Known for its high-touch customer support and flexible technology, VBO helps organizations streamline operations, improve the patron experience, and grow revenue.

Press contact: Tim Sutton ·...

Tim Sutton

VBO Tickets

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VBO Tickets Introduces VBO Dynamic Pricing Engine to Help Organizations Make More of Their Ticket Sales News Provided By VBO Tickets November 19, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Music Industry, Technology



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