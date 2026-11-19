Christian Marcussen - President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arsenal Credit Union has named Christian Marcussen as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Marcussen brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience across the credit union and financial services industries, with a background spanning enterprise strategy, growth, operations, member experience, culture, lending, marketing, risk, technology and innovation.

Most recently, Marcussen served as Chief Innovation Officer at Ascentra Credit Union, where he helped lead enterprise initiatives focused on growth, digital delivery, technology, data analytics, member experience and organizational performance. Previously, he served as Chief Strategy Officer at Abound Credit Union, Kentucky's largest credit union with more than $2 billion in assets. In that role, he worked closely with the CEO, Board and executive team and was involved across nearly every area of the business, including strategic planning, growth, lending, member experience, financial wellness, brand and marketing, culture, operations, digital delivery, technology and risk.

“Following a comprehensive search process, the Board selected Christian Marcussen for his leadership, strategic vision, and extensive credit union experience. His collaborative, member-focused style aligns closely with Arsenal's culture and mission, and we are confident he is the right leader to guide us into our next chapter of success,” said Adam Thurau, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Arsenal Credit Union.

Marcussen added,“I'm honored to lead Arsenal Credit Union and grateful for the Board's confidence. Since 1948, Arsenal has been creating financial opportunities for our members and communities across St. Louis. I'm excited to work with our team to carry that work forward, strengthen our members' financial lives, and grow the positive impact we make together.”

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About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by employees of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 30,000 members throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. With more than $380 million in assets, Arsenal ranks among Missouri's top 12 credit unions.

Headquartered in Arnold, Missouri, Arsenal operates branches in Webster Groves and Florissant, Missouri, and Swansea, Illinois, while offering convenient digital banking services. Guided by its commitment to helping members achieve financial independence, Arsenal remains dedicated to strengthening the communities it serves.

Jennifer Remes

Arsenal Credit Union

+1 314-919-1006

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